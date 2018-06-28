Twitter makes it mandatory for users to verify email and phone number for creating new profile

Twitter is one of the best online news and social networking website which is available in the market today, and like other social networking platforms, Twitter is also struggling with issues like Fake news, spam, harassment, and others. It seems that the social networking websites are experiencing a time fending off the attacks which take place on their platforms. Now, Twitter is working towards developing some safeguards to protect its users from the online attacks. Keeping the security of users in mind Twitter is now asking its users to verify their email address or mobile number before they sign-up for the service.

Twitter took it to its official blog post to mention that it will be now mandatory to verify email or mobile number while creating a new account. Twitter is taking this step in order to curb the fraudulent activities on its platform.

Twitter further commented on the matter that, "This is an important change to defend against people who try to take advantage of our openness". However, the company will be making some exceptions to the mandatory mobile/email verification rule. The company will do so for the accounts where anonymity is crucial with the help of its Trust& Safety Council and NGOs with expertise in the area. Along with announcing the verification, the company has also made some announcements to curb the spread of spam and other abusive social media activities.

In its bid to crack down on fake followers, Twitter will also be updating an account's metrics including the number of followers, likes, retweets and other features in real-time. Therefore, when an account is flagged as suspicious it will be removed from the list of followers.

This will reduce the follower counts of the other users which these accounts follow. Further, Twitter also claims that this is a crucial step which will ensure that malicious or suspicious profiles will not be able to increase the credibility of an account by increasing the count of followers via fake followers.