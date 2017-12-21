Twitter now lets you use third-party apps for account verification

In an attempt to ad an extra layer of security, Twitter announced yesterday that it will now let its 300 million+ users install third party apps for two-factor authentication to verify their accounts. Up until now, users could only verify their accounts with a code sent via a text message.
However, thanks to an update rolled out by Twitter, as an alternative to SMS, users can also use a third-party authenticator app such as Google Authenticator, Duo Mobile, Authy or similar installed on their mobile device. "You'll now be able to use a third party app for two-factor authentication instead of SMS text messages," announced Twitter on Thursday.
These third-party apps work independently and generate codes offline to help you use the two-factor authentication. While Twitter has also made it clear that it will still depend on SMS as two-factor authentication, it will now allow third-party apps as an alternative.
The micro-blogging site has also given a step-by-step direction on how to use the third-party apps.
This will prove to be an important move taken by Twitter due to the fact that SMS-based two-factor authentication uses static codes.
So basically, these codes could be taken hold of in the event a hacker or some other malicious third-party has access to one or more alternative ways of viewing messages on a device apart from having physical access to it.
With third-party apps like Google Authenticator, the codes disappear in about 30 seconds, making it a more secure way to verify your identify and access your account. This means, your accounts will stay more secure and safe.
We’re rolling out an update to login verification.— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) December 20, 2017
