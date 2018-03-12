Twitter suspends multiple accounts for indulging in mass retweeting and spamming

According to some reports from the Beebom, Twitter has recently removed a number of popular accounts which were indulged in mass retweeting and spamming. Twitter has taken this step in reference to its anti-spam policy. The report further suggests that several of the accounts involved in the mass retweeting and spamming were popular accounts and they were being used in a coordinated manner for making posts viral. This method of mass retweeting in a coordinated method is known as "tweetdecking".

Further the report clarifies that many of the suspended accounts have got a number of followers, and the number of the followers is quite high and reaches in hundreds and thousands even some accounts have followers in millions. This is a surprising fact keeping in mind the number of followers with the account indulged in spamming and "tweetdecking". The twitter's policy claims that it will suspend the accounts indulged in spamming, mass retweeting, and forced virality would be suspended permanently, and however, there is no information as of now whether Twitter will suspend the account permanently or not.

In recent events, Twitter was also in news for banning cryptocurrency related scams on its platform. Cryptocurrency has been a hot topic for quite some time now, with recent falls in its value and cyrptojacking, the digital coins are stealing the stage every now and then.

Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey has recently made a revelation that the company is working towards fixing the recent series of cryptocurrency scams on its platform. Further replying to a tweet from Emin Siren, who is a professor at Cornell University, who had highlighted another similar scam and Dorsey, was heard commenting "We are on it"

Last month two major scams on Twitter were reported, one of which involved hijacked verified Twitter accounts and the other which made use of duplicate accounts of prominent individuals in the cryptocurrency space. You can read the complete story here.

