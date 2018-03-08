Twitter is working towards blocking Cryptocurrency scams

Cryptocurrency has been a hot topic for quite some time now, with recent falls in its value and cyrptojacking, the digital coins are stealing the stage every now and them. Now as per some reports from the Beebom, Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey has recently made a revelation that the company is working towards fixing the recent series of cryptocurrency scams on its platform. Further replying to a tweet from Emin Siren, who is a professor at Cornell University, who had highlighted another similar scam and Dorsey, was heard commenting "We are on it"

The report further states that last month they reported on two major scams on Twitter, one of which involved hijacked verified Twitter accounts and the other which made use of duplicate accounts of prominent individuals in the cryptocurrency space. Dorsey has not made any comment regarding the fix; Twitter, on the other hand, is expected to release some more information on this. We would also like to know what all measures are the social networking platforms taking to prevent cryptocurrency related scams and providing a more secure environment for a user to work on.

In one of our earlier articles, we had mentioned how Google's video service platform YouTube became a victim of cryptojacking. It was reported that some bad actors were inserting a piece of JavaScript into websites and advertisements on the YouTube network for cryptocurrency information.

Some users on social media began complaining that YouTube ads were stirring their antivirus software up. A script from a service called CoinHive was being specifically recognized by the antivirus software. The main agenda of the attackers behind this attack was to allow sites to make some extra income using a visitor's CPU processing power for mining Monero which is a type of cryptocurrency. You can read the full story here.

