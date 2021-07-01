Twitter Down For Some Website Users In India: Developments So Far News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Twitter services were affected late Wednesday and early today and multiple users have started reporting issues while searching, posting and sharing content on the site. The microblogging site shows "Something went wrong. Try reloading" on searching for the content. Twitter has also officially commented on the same.

Twitter Outage!

Initially, the issue was reported by the outage monitoring website Downdetector. As per the website, over 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter at 7:10 AM IST. It noted that 93% of the issues are related to its website. Within an hour, the number dropped to over 2,600 user reports.

Notably, Downdetector tracks outages of websites by collating status reports from numerous sources including the errors submitted by users on its platform.

Twitter Working On A Fix

Following this, Twitter responded saying that it is working on a fix to rectify the outage. It tweeted that, "Profiles' tweets may not be loading for some of you on the Web and we're currently working on a fix", Quickly, it followed up with another tweet stating, "Tweets should now be visible on profiles, but other parts of Twitter for web may not be loading for you. We're continuing to work on getting things back to normal."

Notably, this Twitter outage is not the first one in recent times. Back in April this year, the microblogging site faced a similar brief outage. It was soon rectified by the company and it started working fine.

New Digital Rules

For the uninitiated, the Indian government and Twitter have been at loggerheads of late over some issues. The biggest issue that happened last month is the failure of Twitter to fully comply with the new digital rules imposed by the government. The new IT and social media rules are not only targeted at Twitter but also other social media giants such as Facebook and Google.

These rules have been imposed to make the digital platforms more responsible and accountable for the content shared on their platforms. These rules also need them to implement significant social media intermediaries such as a grievance officer, a chief compliance officer and a nodal officer. Notably, these personnels should be residents in India.

As a part of the new rules, social media companies with have to take down flagged content in 36 hours and remove content flagged for pornography and nudity in 24 hours.

