You can now go live with a friend on Instagram

Popular photo-sharing app Instagram has added a new feature that allows you to go live with a friend. This feature was brought in by a new update and it can be found in Instagram version 20 for both iOS and Android platforms.

With this feature, you can always go for a live video along with a friend. So how does it work? Well, if you want to invite someone to join you while you are broadcasting, you can just tap on the new icon on the bottom right and tap "Add". Once your friend has joined, you have to tap again to see the screen split into two and your friend will pop up right below you.

You would also have the freedom to remove your guest and add someone else at any point of time. Just to keep it fair, even your friend can choose to exit from the video anytime.

You can then share your live video after your broadcast is over. Likewise, you can opt to discard the video if it doesn't match up to your expectation.

When someone you follow is going live with a friend, you'll see two circles stacked together in your stories bar. You can tap on it to watch, and like and comment as you follow along.

Live Video was added to Instagram back in November 2016. Since the feature got immensely popular among users, the app decided to add something more fun. Instagram has also added a video highlighting the new feature, you can check it here.