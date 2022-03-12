Just In
- 5 min ago Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Production Begins In India; Launch Expected This Month
- 1 hr ago Apple iPhone 13 Just Got Greener: Price, Sale Dates, Offers, And More
- 2 hrs ago Huawei Nova 9 SE Launched With Quad Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC; New Features To Check Out
- 2 hrs ago Lenovo ThinkPad E14, E15 G4 Launched With Ryzen 5000 Series Chipsets; Where To Buy?
Don't Miss
- Movies Rust Shooting Incident: Alec Baldwin Says His Contract Protects Him From Financial Liability
- News 12,000 troops moved to Russia’s borders: Biden
- Finance FM Holds Virtual Meeting With IMF Chief, Discusses Impact Of Rising, Commodity Prices
- Automobiles Volkswagen Polo GTI Could Come To India As CBU: Bigger & More Powerful
- Sports ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj make big records
- Lifestyle Novel Brain Fear Mechanisms Discovered, Offers Target For Anxiety-Reducing Drugs; Study
- Education CBSE Term-2 Exam Datesheet 2022 Released At cbse.gov.in, Check Class 10 And 12 Time Table Here
- Travel Best Hill Stations In India You Must Visit in Summer
Things I Love And Hate About Apple iPad: A Long Term Review
I always wanted to own an iPad, and finally bought one last year and have been using the same, mostly for gaming and content consumption. While in some scenarios, the iPad surpassed my expectation, and in some instances, I just felt like getting an Android tablet.
I have been using the 8th Gen iPad, powered by the A12 Bionic with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. As I have a Wi-Fi connection, I opted for the base model with Wi-Fi support. Here is my take on the Apple iPad, which is said to be one of the best entry-level iPads.
Things To Love About Apple iPad
Despite being an entry-level iPad, it does not compromise on the build quality, the iPad looks premium with a metal unibody design and has all the ports, including a 3.5mm headphone jack. At around Rs. 30,000 price range, the iPad is definitely one of the best-looking and best-feeling tablets, period.
Another highlight of the 8th Gen iPad is the display. It features a 10.2-inch display with a native resolution of 2160x1620 (1440p), making it a high-resolution display, which elevates content consumption. Do note that, the 8th Gen iPad does not have a laminated display, hence, one can easily notice the gap between the top glass and the actual LCD panel.
Lastly, the 8th Gen iPad has a massive battery which can easily last for an entire day for most users. If you are someone who uses a tablet for just a few hours a day, the tablet can last as long as an entire week. On top of that, you also get a 20W fast charging in the box.
Things To Hate About Apple iPad
There is no doubt in the fact that the Apple iPad is the best tablet in terms of design and hardware. No matter which model you choose, all modern iPads offer best-in-class hardware. When it comes to software, we just can't say the same.
The iPadOS is based on iOS, hence, it is more of a smartphone/mobile operating system, rather than a tablet class or a PC class operating system. Hence, there are a few drawbacks to the iPadOS, which limits the functionality of the Apple iPad.
An App Will Work Great Or It Won't Work At All
If an app is optimized for the iPad, it offers the best possible experience, else, it just looks like a scaled-up version of an iPhone app. One best example of this is the Instagram app, which is just a scaled-up version of the iPhone app, which leaves black bars on either side.
There are a few more apps like WazirX, which is also not optimized. Similarly, apps like MX Player just do not scale properly even when you want to play content in full-screen mode. As I have mentioned, apps like Chrome, Netflix, Youtube, Google Photos, Facebook, and a lot more just works flawlessly.
Primitive File Manager
While the hardware of an iPad is more than capable of handling a full-fledged file manager, the iPadOS does not allow it to do the same. Hence, copying a file from a system or even copying a file to a system is very cumbersome. This is definitely something that Apple can fix if they want to with just a software update.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
14,999
-
43,900
-
14,999
-
18,999
-
26,999
-
20,185
-
14,390
-
10,040
-
8,360
-
6,675