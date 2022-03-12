Things I Love And Hate About Apple iPad: A Long Term Review

Things To Love About Apple iPad

Despite being an entry-level iPad, it does not compromise on the build quality, the iPad looks premium with a metal unibody design and has all the ports, including a 3.5mm headphone jack. At around Rs. 30,000 price range, the iPad is definitely one of the best-looking and best-feeling tablets, period.

Another highlight of the 8th Gen iPad is the display. It features a 10.2-inch display with a native resolution of 2160x1620 (1440p), making it a high-resolution display, which elevates content consumption. Do note that, the 8th Gen iPad does not have a laminated display, hence, one can easily notice the gap between the top glass and the actual LCD panel.

Lastly, the 8th Gen iPad has a massive battery which can easily last for an entire day for most users. If you are someone who uses a tablet for just a few hours a day, the tablet can last as long as an entire week. On top of that, you also get a 20W fast charging in the box.

Things To Hate About Apple iPad

There is no doubt in the fact that the Apple iPad is the best tablet in terms of design and hardware. No matter which model you choose, all modern iPads offer best-in-class hardware. When it comes to software, we just can't say the same.

The iPadOS is based on iOS, hence, it is more of a smartphone/mobile operating system, rather than a tablet class or a PC class operating system. Hence, there are a few drawbacks to the iPadOS, which limits the functionality of the Apple iPad.

An App Will Work Great Or It Won't Work At All

If an app is optimized for the iPad, it offers the best possible experience, else, it just looks like a scaled-up version of an iPhone app. One best example of this is the Instagram app, which is just a scaled-up version of the iPhone app, which leaves black bars on either side.

There are a few more apps like WazirX, which is also not optimized. Similarly, apps like MX Player just do not scale properly even when you want to play content in full-screen mode. As I have mentioned, apps like Chrome, Netflix, Youtube, Google Photos, Facebook, and a lot more just works flawlessly.

Primitive File Manager

While the hardware of an iPad is more than capable of handling a full-fledged file manager, the iPadOS does not allow it to do the same. Hence, copying a file from a system or even copying a file to a system is very cumbersome. This is definitely something that Apple can fix if they want to with just a software update.