Best Time To Upgrade Old Tablets: Up To 45% Discount Offers On Tablets In Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Going into the details, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is offering the Apple iPad Air for just Rs. 46,900, making it a great deal for Apple fans. At the same time, one can check out the Alcatel TKEE Max tablet at a discount price of just Rs. 9,499.

If you're looking for tablets from Lenovo, then the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is the perfect place to shop. One can check out the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet, Lenovo Tab P11, and the Lenovo Tab Yoga 11, which have received a massive price cut. At the same time, the Lenovo Tab K10 FHD and the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus are available for just Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively.

On the other hand, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is also offering Samsung tablets at a whopping price cut deal. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE get up to 27 percent discount. These tablets are now available for Rs. 15,999, Rs. 11,999, and Rs. 36,499, respectively.

Apple iPad Air

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 54,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 46,900 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (15%)

Apple iPad Air is available at 15% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this tablet for Rs. 46,900 onwards during the sale.

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 27,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 14,001 (52%)

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet is available at 52% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this tablet for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 20,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (24%)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is available at 24% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this tablet for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

Lenovo Tab P11

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 37,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 ; You Save: Rs. 13,001 (35%)

Lenovo Tab P11 is available at 35% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this tablet for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 14,500 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,501 (17%)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available at 17% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this tablet for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

Alcatel TKEE MAX Tablet

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 11,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (21%)

Alcatel TKEE MAX Tablet is available at 21% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this tablet for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,499 ; You Save: Rs. 13,500 (27%)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is available at 27% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this tablet for Rs. 36,499 onwards during the sale.

Lenovo Tab Yoga 11

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 40,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; You Save: Rs. 10,001 (25%)

Lenovo Tab Yoga 11 is available at 25% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this tablet for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

Lenovo Tab K10 FHD

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 30,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; You Save: Rs. 15,001 (50%)

Lenovo Tab K10 FHD is available at 50% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this tablet for Rs. 30,000 onwards during the sale.