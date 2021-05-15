Just In
Paytm Mall Sale: Upto 40% Off On Best Selling Tablets
Paytm Mall is one of the top destinations for online shopping. Apart from Amazon and Flipkart, Paytm Mall has emerged as a trending online destination with its attractive offers and discounts. The latest such bonanza is the discount sale on some of the best-selling tablets. Yes, Paytm Mall is offering discounts up to 40 percent on best-selling tablets. One can get attractive tablets from brands like Lenovo, Samsung, and others at a discounted rate.
The list includes some of the top-notch devices like the Lenovo M10 (HD) 10.1-inch 32 GB WiFi Only Tablet in the Slate Black color. This Lenovo tab can be bought for just Rs. 10,999 at the Paytm Mall now. Plus, one can check out the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tablet, which costs just Rs. 20,999 after getting a 41 percent discount at the Paytm Mall.
Joining the list is Lenovo Tab M8 and the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro. The Paytm Mall discount offer sale is offering these devices for just Rs. 10,999 and Rs.44,990, respectively. This makes the Lenovo Tabs one of the most attractive purchases at the Paytm Mall discount sale for tablets.
Apart from Lenovo, Samsung tablets are also available at a discount at the Paytm Mall sale. The list includes the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (LTE) black color model, which costs just Rs. 10,999 after a 13 percent discount. Plus, one can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Chiffon Pink for just Rs. 31,999 at the Paytm Mall discount sale on tablets.
Paytm Mall is also offering a 9 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, which is now available for Rs. 19,999. Additionally, the iBall Slide Cleo S9 Graphite Black model and the iBall Moviez 4G LTE model are available at a discount at the Paytm Mall. Buyers can get these for just Rs. 7,998 and Rs. 10,995, respectively at the Paytm Mall discount sale.
Lenovo M10 (HD) 10.1 inch 32 GB WiFi Only Tablet - Slate Black
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP : Rs. 18,990 - (42% Off)
Lenovo M10 is available at 42% discount during Paytm Mall sale. You can get this Tab for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (LTE) Black
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP : Rs. 12,700 -(13% Off)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (LTE) is available at 13% discount during Paytm Mall sale. You can get this Tab for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Chiffon Pink
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP : Rs. 35,999 -(11% Off)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available at 11% discount during Paytm Mall sale. You can get this Tab for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.
Lenovo Yoga Smart Tablet
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP : Rs. 35,500 -(41% Off)
Lenovo Yoga Smart Tablet is available at 41% discount during Paytm Mall sale. You can get this Tab for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.
iBall Slide Cleo S9 Graphite Black
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,998 ; MRP : Rs. 12,999 -(38% Off)
iBall Slide Cleo S9 is available at 38% discount during Paytm Mall sale. You can get this Tab for Rs. 7,998 onwards during the sale.
Lenovo Tab M8
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP : Rs. 16,000 -(31% Off)
Lenovo Tab M8 is available at 31% discount during Paytm Mall sale. You can get this Tab for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP : Rs. 21,999 -(9% Off)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is available at 9% discount during Paytm Mall sale. You can get this Tab for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 44,990 ; MRP : Rs. 60,000 -(25% Off)
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is available at 25% discount during Paytm Mall sale. You can get this Tab for Rs. 44,990 onwards during the sale.
iBall Moviez 4G LTE
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,995 ; MRP : Rs. 24,999 -(56% Off)
iBall Moviez 4G LTE is available at 56% discount during Paytm Mall sale. You can get this Tab for Rs. 10,995 onwards during the sale.
