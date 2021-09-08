Realme Pad Launch Roundup: Price, Features & How To Watch Live-Stream In India Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is all set to enter the tablet segment with the launch of the Realme Pad on September 9 (tomorrow) in India. The brand has already confirmed a few specs for its upcoming tablet. Many of us are eagerly waiting to know what Realme's first tablet will offer. Here's we have discussed everything we know so far about the Realme Pad including its features, price, and other details.

Realme Pad: Watch Live-Stream

The launch event of the Realme Pad will be live-streamed at 12:30 PM (noon) via the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles. Alongside, the brand is also launching the Realme 8s 5G and the Realme 8i smartphones at the same event. For the unaware, the Realme 8s is going to be the world's first MediaTek Dimensity 810-powered phone, while the Realme 8i is confirmed to be India's first phone with the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC.

Realme Pad: Design

The dedicated microsite on Flipkart has confirmed the design of the upcoming Realme Pad. The tablet will feature a slim and lightweight design and have thick bezels all around the screen. Moving on the rear panel, the Realme Pad will ship with a single rear camera sensor and dual-tone rear finish.

The tablet is already confirmed to sport a 10.4-inch display with a WUXGA+ resolution of 2000 x 1200 and an 82.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The tablet was previously teased to flaunt an AMOLED panel. It will measure 6.9mm in thickness.

MediaTek Helio G80 At Heart

The tablet has also been confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor which is a mid-range gaming-centric processor capable of handling day-to-day usage and gaming as well.

Realme Pad: Camera, Battery, And More

The Realme tablet will pack a 7,100 mAh battery unit with 18W fast-charging support. Further, it will have an 8MP single camera sensor on both panels. However, the rear camera will support autofocus, while the front will come with a fixed focus.

Additionally, the tablet will come in both WiFi and LTE models. On the software front, the Realme Pad will run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. The tablet is also said to come in 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage configurations. The onboard storage is also expected to be expanded via a microSD slot. Other features of the tablet will include a Type-C port for charging and a small cutout at its bottom to house the stylus pen.

Realme Pad: Expected Price And Availability

The pricing of the Realme Pad is still under wraps. However, considering the features we can safely assume it will carry an affordable price tag. Further, the Realme Pad can be purchased via Flipkart and the company's official site after the launch.

Realme Pad: Can Beat Other Brand's Tablet?

Brands like Samsung and Lenovo have dominated the Indian tablet market. However, we believe Realme will also get a huge response for its upcoming tablet like its smartphones. With its slim and lightweight profile, the Realme Pad is expected to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 and other brands' tablets in the same price segment.

