Realme Pad X Vs Xiaomi Pad 5: Which Budget Android Tablet Works For You?
Realme officially launched its first 5G capable tablet -- the Realme Pad X, powered by the Snapdragon 695. While most speculated that the tablet will come with the Snapdragon 870 SoC, the brand happen to choose an entry-level 5G chipset, mainly to keep the price low.
Realme has almost confirmed that the Realme Pad X is coming to India soon. If there is one tablet that can compete against the Realme Pad X, it is the recently launched Xiaomi Pad 5. Although the Realme Pad X is likely to be an affordable model among the two, they have a lot of common things.
Realme Pad X Vs Xiaomi Pad 5: Design
The Xiaomi Pad 5 is definitely the premium-looking tablet among the two, thanks to the metal frame and glass-like back panel. In terms of looks, the Realme Pad X and the Xiaomi Pad 5 has a lot in common. However, when we consider the build quality, the Xiaomi Pad 5 seems to outrun the Realme Pad X.
Realme Pad X Vs Xiaomi Pad 5: Display
The Realme Pad X has an 11-inch IPS LCD screen so is the Xiaomi Pad 5. However, the Xiaomi Pad 5 offers up to a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Realme Pad X uses a standard 60Hz panel. Both tablets support stylus input and in each case, you have to buy the digital pen/pencil separately. Again, Xiaomi Pad 5 has a clear edge over the Realme Pad X.
Realme Pad X Vs Xiaomi Pad 5: Performance
Even in this scenario, the Xiaomi Pad 5 has an edge over the Realme Pad X, thanks to the flagship-class Snapdragon 860 SoC. The Realme Pad X uses a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is an entry-level 5G chipset and it cannot match either CPU or GPU performance of the Snapdragon 860 SoC powered Xiaomi Pad 5.
Realme Pad X Vs Xiaomi Pad 5: Connectivity
This is where the Realme Pad X gets its first win against the Xiaomi Pad 5. The Realme Pad X is a 5G capable tablet, while the Xiaomi Pad 5 doesn't even support a cellular network in India. If you are a frequent traveler who wants a tablet with always-on connectivity, then the Realme Pad X is the budget tablet that you should get.
Realme Pad X Vs Xiaomi Pad 5: Price
Again, Realme Pad X being affordable among the two is the more feasible option over the Xiaomi Pad 5. When the Realme Pad X launches in India, we expect it to be at least Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 8,000 cheaper than the Xiaomi Pad 5. If you are on a budget and still want a great tablet, then wait for the launch of Realme Pad X in India.
Realme Pad X Vs Xiaomi Pad 5: Verdict
If you want a tablet for less than Rs. 20,000, then wait for the Realme Pad X. Else, if you are ready to spend around Rs. 25,000, the Xiaomi Pad 5 is a much better option, except for the connectivity aspect. Overall, both tablets seem to offer great features for the money, and these devices make the budget Android tablet segment more enticing than ever before.
