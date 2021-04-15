Samsung Summer Fest 2021: Discounts On Samsung Tablets

Let's start with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S series. As one of the most premium tablets in the market, these tablets are available in various sizes, LTE, and Wi-Fi-only models. The Samsung Summer Fest 2021 is offering a massive discount on these devices. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ LTE and the Galaxy Tab S LTE models are now available for just Rs. 79,999 and Rs. 63,999, respectively.

Also, the Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite, one of the affordable, premium tablets are available at a discount at the Samsung Summer Fest 2021. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi model now costs Rs. 27,999 only. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE model costs Rs. 31,999 only.

Joining the list as several Samsung Galaxy Tab A series. Here, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi and the Galaxy Tab A7 LTE models cost Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively. The Samsung Summer Fest 2021 is also offering a discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 LTE mode, which now costs just Rs. 10,999.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 LTE variant is also available at a discount at the Samsung Summer Fest 2021. The tablet costs Rs. 19,999 against the original price of Rs. 21,500. Isn't the Samsung Summer Fest 2021 a great place to shop for a new tablet then?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (LTE)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 79,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 84,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (LTE) is available at discount during Samsung Summer Fest sale. You can get this device for Rs. 79,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (LTE)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 63,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 69,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (LTE) is available at discount during Samsung Summer Fest sale. You can get this device for Rs. 63,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 30,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available at discount during Samsung Summer Fest sale. You can get this device for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (Wi-Fi)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 20,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is available at discount during Samsung Summer Fest sale. You can get this device for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (LTE)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 35,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available at discount during Samsung Summer Fest sale. You can get this device for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.

Galaxy Tab A7 (LTE)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 25,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is available at discount during Samsung Summer Fest sale. You can get this device for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.

Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (LTE)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 12,700

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is available at discount during Samsung Summer Fest sale. You can get this device for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (LTE)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 21,500

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (LTE) is available at discount during Samsung Summer Fest sale. You can get this device for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.