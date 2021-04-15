Just In
Samsung Summer Fest 2021: Discounts On Samsung Tablets
Tablets are probably one of the most preferred gadgets after smartphones. With the work-from-home and the e-schooling trend, tablets have emerged as the go-to device for all needs. Plus, tablets offer more screen space for entertainment activities like gaming or video playback. If you're looking for a new tablet, then the Samsung Summer Fest 2021 is the right place to shop. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S and the Galaxy Tab A series are available at a discount here.
Let's start with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S series. As one of the most premium tablets in the market, these tablets are available in various sizes, LTE, and Wi-Fi-only models. The Samsung Summer Fest 2021 is offering a massive discount on these devices. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ LTE and the Galaxy Tab S LTE models are now available for just Rs. 79,999 and Rs. 63,999, respectively.
Also, the Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite, one of the affordable, premium tablets are available at a discount at the Samsung Summer Fest 2021. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi model now costs Rs. 27,999 only. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE model costs Rs. 31,999 only.
Joining the list as several Samsung Galaxy Tab A series. Here, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi and the Galaxy Tab A7 LTE models cost Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively. The Samsung Summer Fest 2021 is also offering a discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 LTE mode, which now costs just Rs. 10,999.
Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 LTE variant is also available at a discount at the Samsung Summer Fest 2021. The tablet costs Rs. 19,999 against the original price of Rs. 21,500. Isn't the Samsung Summer Fest 2021 a great place to shop for a new tablet then?
