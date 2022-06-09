iPad Pro M2 Might Feature 14.1-inch Display News oi-Vivek

Apple is known for its large-screen Pro iPads. However, Samsung recently went a step ahead of Apple by launching its biggest tablet ever -- the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a whopping 14.6-inch display. According to the latest reports, Apple is developing a new iPad Pro with a massive 14.1-inch screen, and here are the details regarding the same.

As per the latest report, Apple is designing its biggest and the most powerful iPad ever -- the iPad Pro 14.1-inch, powered by the recently announced Apple Silicon M2 processor. The upcoming iPad Pro will not only be bigger, but it will also be the most powerful iPad ever.

14.1-inch Apple iPad Pro M2 Specifications

As per the latest leaks, Apple is expected to use a QHD+ resolution mini LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Although this display tech might not match the OLED screen on the Tab S8 Ultra, the display on the upcoming Apple iPad Pro 14.1-inch is said to be one of the best IPS LCD screens in terms of color accuracy, contrast, and peak brightness.

Just like the 2022 MacBook Air and the 2022 MacBook Pro, the new iPad Pro will be powered by the Apple Silicon M2 processor. Not just that, the top-specced model of the iPad Pro is also said to offer 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of internal storage. The current iPad Pro M1 model offers up to 2TB of internal storage.

Will Ship With iPadOS 16

The upcoming iPad Pro with the M2 processor is expected to launch early next year, and the tablet will ship with iPadOS 16 with a better multi-tasking experience. Again, we also expect to see a smaller 11-inch variant of the iPad Pro with the same M2 chip. Despite the smaller form factor, both iPad Pros are expected to offer similar performance.

The increase in the size and the new flagship chipset will definitely make the 14.1-inch iPad Pro an expensive affair. The base model of the new iPad Pro could easily cost as much as the recently launched MacBook Air 2022.

