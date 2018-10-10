ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Alcatel 3T 8 officially launched in India on Flipkart's Big Billion Days with Android Oreo Go

Alcatel 3T 8 comes with 2/3 GB RAM

By

    Alcatel has officially launched the Alcatel 3T 8 in India, which was initially launched earlier this week in the USA. Along with the existing Alcatel tablets in the market, the Alcatel 3T 8 will be a Flipkart exclusive model. As the part of on-going Big Billion Days, the Alcatel 38 T along with the other Alcatel tablets will be available at a lower price tag than the standard retail pricing.

    Alcatel 3T 8 officially launched in India on Flipkart

    Big Billion Days offers on Alcatel tablet

    • Alcatel A3 10 Wi-Fi model will be available for Rs 4,999

    • Alcatel A3 10 with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage will be available for Rs 7,999

    • Alcatel POP 4 10 with 4G LTE connectivity will be available for Rs 9,999

    Alcatel 3T 8 Unique features

    • 4G LTE connectivity
    • Android 8 Oreo OS
    • 4080 mAh battery
    • Dedicated SD card slot

    Alcatel 3T 8 specifications

    As the name suggests, the Alcatel 3T 8 comes with an 8-inch IPS LCD screen with 1200 x 800px resolution protected by Aashi tempered glass. Under the hood, the tablet runs on the MediaTek MT8765A Quad-core chipset with 2/3 GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 16/32 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 128 GB.

    The tablet comes with a 5 MP primary camera on the back with an identical selfie camera on the front with 1080p video recording capability. The Alcatel 3T 8 comes with a 4080 mAh Li-ion non-user replaceable battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing along with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

    The Alcatel 3T 8 has a single SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE, which enables high-speed internet access on the go. The device runs on Android 8 Oreo Go, which is a custom OS from Google, based on Android 8.1 Oreo for devices with entry-level specifications.

    Bharadwaj Pudippedi, Regional Director India, TCL Communication Technology Holding Limited said

    We want to make this festive season more delightful for our customers with never seen before offers on our most popular range of tablets. We are doing this along with our partner, Flipkart during The Big Billion Days sale, which has always been the backbone of our successful journey.  This year we have signed a MoU strengthening our partnership. In fact, we are launching a new 8” Device, Alcatel 3T8 exclusively for the event. We are confident of maintaining top 3 positions in Android tablets on the platform and gaining number 1 position in 10” Android tablets segment.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 0:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue