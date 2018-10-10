Alcatel 3T 8 officially launched in India on Flipkart's Big Billion Days with Android Oreo Go

Alcatel has officially launched the Alcatel 3T 8 in India, which was initially launched earlier this week in the USA. Along with the existing Alcatel tablets in the market, the Alcatel 3T 8 will be a Flipkart exclusive model. As the part of on-going Big Billion Days, the Alcatel 38 T along with the other Alcatel tablets will be available at a lower price tag than the standard retail pricing.

Big Billion Days offers on Alcatel tablet

Alcatel A3 10 Wi-Fi model will be available for Rs 4,999





Alcatel A3 10 with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage will be available for Rs 7,999





Alcatel POP 4 10 with 4G LTE connectivity will be available for Rs 9,999

Alcatel 3T 8 Unique features

4G LTE connectivity

Android 8 Oreo OS

4080 mAh battery

Dedicated SD card slot

Alcatel 3T 8 specifications

As the name suggests, the Alcatel 3T 8 comes with an 8-inch IPS LCD screen with 1200 x 800px resolution protected by Aashi tempered glass. Under the hood, the tablet runs on the MediaTek MT8765A Quad-core chipset with 2/3 GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 16/32 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 128 GB.

The tablet comes with a 5 MP primary camera on the back with an identical selfie camera on the front with 1080p video recording capability. The Alcatel 3T 8 comes with a 4080 mAh Li-ion non-user replaceable battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing along with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Alcatel 3T 8 has a single SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE, which enables high-speed internet access on the go. The device runs on Android 8 Oreo Go, which is a custom OS from Google, based on Android 8.1 Oreo for devices with entry-level specifications.

Bharadwaj Pudippedi, Regional Director India, TCL Communication Technology Holding Limited said

We want to make this festive season more delightful for our customers with never seen before offers on our most popular range of tablets. We are doing this along with our partner, Flipkart during The Big Billion Days sale, which has always been the backbone of our successful journey. This year we have signed a MoU strengthening our partnership. In fact, we are launching a new 8” Device, Alcatel 3T8 exclusively for the event. We are confident of maintaining top 3 positions in Android tablets on the platform and gaining number 1 position in 10” Android tablets segment.