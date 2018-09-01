Alcatel 3T 8 Android Go tablet announced at IFA 2018

TCL is bringing a slew of devices at the IFA 2018 in Berlin. While the BlackBerry KEY2 LE smartphone was the much-anticipated announcement from the company during the tech expo, it has come up with its latest Android Go tablet. Well, this tablet belongs to the Alcatel bran and will be budget offering in the tablet market segment.

Having said that it is a budget offering, the Alcatel 3T 8 joins the Alcatel 1 and 1X family. This tablet combines a decent performance and security at a low cost as it runs Android Go. Notably, this one carries the credits for being the first commercial tablet to run Android Go. The Alcatel 3T 8 will be priced starting €119 (approx. Rs. 9,800) and will go on sale in select markets.

Alcatel 3T 8 features

As the name hints, this tablet has an 8-inch display. The complete specifications of this smartphone are yet to be revealed but it comes with a 4080mAh battery and weighs in at 279 grams. The device will have 4G LTE connectivity, which will be a selling point. However, it remains to be known if users need to pay an additional cost to get the 4G LTE variant.

There will be a Bluetooth keyboard and a child-friendly bumper case. This way, the Android Go tablet can be used for both professional and family uses. It has a premium matte finishing and will be available in Suede Blue and Metallic Black colors. The device looks like any other conventional budget tablet featuring thick bezels around the screen and a clean rear panel.

Android Oreo (Go edition)

Given that the tablet will run Android Oreo (Go edition), it will merge benefits such as security, performance, storage saving and low cost together like the other Android Go devices. And, it will be pre-installed with apps such as Google Go, Maps Go, Gmail Go and YouTube Go. Users will get Play Store suggestions such as Skype Lite and Facebook Lite. The tablet will have a user accessible storage capacity of 12.7GB.