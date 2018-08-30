BlackBerry KEY2 LE with QWERTY keyboard announced at IFA 2018

As confirmed earlier, TCL Communication has unveiled the BlackBerry KEY2 LE at the IFA 2018 in Berlin. It is an affordable version of the KEY2 launched earlier this year and comes with a similar design. Apart from the design, the KEY2 LE also borrows some specifications such as the 4.5-inch display, keyboard layout and Speed Key functionality from the KEY2.

BlackBerry KEY2 LE flaunts a lightweight polycarbonate frame and a soft textured back to offer a better grip when held. The keyboard has been redesigned with nearly 10% larger keys than those of the KEYone launched last year. There is a physical 4-row QWERTY backlit keyboard and a fingerprint sensor embedded into the spacebar. The Speed Key functionality is complimented by 52 customizable shortcuts. With this feature, you can program each key to bring up the contacts and frequently used apps.

BlackBerry KEY2 LE specifications

The smartphone is fitted with a 4.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1620 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 3:2. The screen features a Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. Under its hood, the device makes use of a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC based on the 14nm process paired with Adreno 509 GPU, 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There is a hybrid dual SIM slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage.

The BlackBerry smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and comes with connectivity aspects such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, FM Radio and NFC. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack as well on the device. For imaging, this smartphone bestows a 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera. A 3000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within along with support for Quick Charge 3.0.

Price and availability

BlackBerry KEY2 LE has been launched in three color options - Atomic, Champagne and Slate. It is priced at $399 (approx. Rs. 28,300) for the base variant with 32GB storage space. The high-end variant with 64GB storage space will be priced at $449 (approx. Rs. 31,800). For now, there is no word regarding when the device will be released in India.