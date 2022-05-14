Thanks To Pandemic, Android Tablets Will Soon Get Better News oi-Vivek

There was a scarcity of mid-range Android tablets just a few months ago. However, this has changed now, as almost every major smartphone brand is now getting into the tablet business. Thanks to the increase in demand for large-screen devices due to the global pandemic, the market will soon be filled by a variety of tablets based on Android OS.

All these tablets will compete against the compelling Apple iPad lineup, which includes affordable models like the 9th Gen iPad, and it goes up to the new iPad Pro with an M1 processor. While Android tablets might be able to compete against iPads in terms of hardware, they still need a lot of work when it comes to hardware, and Google is all set to fix the same.

Google during its I/O 2022 presentation confirmed that there are over 270 million Android-powered tablets in the market. And the company will be further optimizing Android OS for large screen devices. This includes a new notification shade, which now shows more data, there is also a new app taskbar to help users access all the apps with ease.

Android for tablets will also get features like drag and drop between two different apps. Further, Google will be updating over 20 in-house apps to make them a better fit inside a tablet. Apps like YouTube Music, Google Maps, and Google Messages. On top of that, third-party apps like Facebook, TikTok, Zoom, and Canva will also be updated to offer a better experience on an Android tablet.

Google Play Store for Android tablets will also get a revamped UI, which will now showcase tablet-optimized apps in a separate menu. While these are just the software side of things, there is one more big announcement from Google regarding Android tablets, and here are the details regarding the same.

Google Pixel Pad Coming Soon

Google officially confirmed that it is also working on an in-house tablet, which is likely to be called as the Google Pixel Pad and might even use the Google Tensor processor, which currently powers the Google Pixel 6 series of smartphones. The Google Pixel Pad is will be one of the first tablets to receive all these new features from Google.

