Just In
- 18 min ago Realme Narzo 50 5G Gets Listed On Amazon: What To Expect?
- 44 min ago iQOO Neo 6 With Triple Cameras Launch, Price Tipped; First Neo Phone Coming To India
- 1 hr ago Amazon Sale: Best Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Safety Cases And Covers To Buy In India
- 1 hr ago Amazon Jackpot Wednesdays Quiz Answers For May 11, 2022: Win Up To Rs. 75,000
Don't Miss
- News India reports slight increase in daily Covid tally with 2,897 new cases
- Movies Sonu Sood Asks Hospital To Fund 50 Liver Transplants Instead Of Giving Him Money As His Endorsement Fees
- Lifestyle Covid-19 Cases May Rise In June-July, Speeding Up Vaccination Drive Best Way Ahead, Says Maharashtra Minister
- Finance Tata Group Stock To Buy With A Low P/E Of 4.35 Times And Dividend Yield Of 4.4%
- Automobiles Log9 Materials Partners With cKers Finance To Accelerate MaaS
- Sports Rumour Has It: Barcelona enter race for Liverpool's Mane amid Bayern interest
- Education SSC CHSL Final Result 2019 Declared, Check SSC 10 Plus 2 Level Exam 2019 Final Results On ssc.nic.in
- Travel Monsoon Travel: Best Places To Visit In South India
Xiaomi Pad 5 Vs Apple iPad (9th Gen): Best Tablet Under Rs. 30,000?
The base variant of the Apple iPad (9th Gen) has been my go-to recommendation for anyone who wanted to buy a tablet for less than Rs. 30,000. Although there were plenty of Android tablets under Rs. 30,000, nothing came close to the Apple iPad, at least until the launch of the Xiaomi Pad 5.
The Xiaomi Pad 5 is better than the Apple iPad in every possible way, at least on paper. I have been using the Apple iPad for the last few months, and I have also been testing the Xiaomi Pad 5 for almost a week. Here is an in-depth comparison between the two most value-for-money tablets that cost less than Rs. 30,000 in India.
Xiaomi Pad 5 Vs Apple iPad (9th Gen) Comparision: Design
The Apple iPad (9th Gen) uses a metal unibody design which makes it look premium and also offers a great in-hand feel with a curved back panel. The Xiaomi Pad 5 on the other hand also looks premium with a metal frame. However, it has sharper chamfered edges, which might hurt the hand with continuous usage.
From the front, the Xiaomi Pad 5 definitely looks more premium, and it even matches the looks of a more expensive iPad Air or an iPad Pro. Apple iPad (9th Gen) still has thick bezels, and it looks like an iPad that is at least 5 years old. In terms of design, I prefer the Xiaomi Pad 5 over the Apple iPad (9th Gen) any day.
Xiaomi Pad 5 Vs Apple iPad (9th Gen) Comparision: Display
Again, on paper, the Xiaomi Pad 5 is better than the Apple iPad (9th Gen) Both tablets have a display with over 2K resolution, while the iPad has a 60Hz display, the Xiaomi Pad 5 has a 120Hz refresh rate panel. On top of that, the Xiaomi Pad 5 also has Dolby Vision support.
For content consumption, both tablets offer a great experience. Do note that, most of the major OTT platforms only support either FHD or UHD streaming, hence, most of the content will be upscaled to 1440p, which might look less sharp, especially when compared to a device with a native 1080p display.
The Xiaomi Pad 5 has a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos certification, while the Apple iPad (9th Gen) has a stereo speaker setup. In real-world usage, I felt that despite having a quad-speaker setup, the Xiaomi Pad 5's audio performance is just on par with the Apple iPad (9th Gen) and is definitely not better than the iPad.
Xiaomi Pad 5 Vs Apple iPad (9th Gen) Comparision: Performance
The Apple iPad (9th Gen) is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset, while the Xiaomi Pad 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC. Both tablets are powered by a slightly dated flagship processor, hence, they do offer a smooth user experience and best-in-class performance.
You can play demanding titles like COD: Mobile or BGMI without any issue on both devices. Again, with Xiaomi Pad 5 having a 120Hz refresh rate, it might have a slight edge over the Apple iPad. The Xiaomi Pad 5 with a 120Hz refresh rate also feels much smoother than the iPad. However, the smoothness is not consistent, as the device seems to stutter while scrolling or opening an app at times.
Xiaomi Pad 5 Vs Apple iPad (9th Gen) Comparision: Software
This is where Apple takes a huge leap over the Xiaomi Pad 5. The Apple iPad (9th Ge) runs on the latest iPadOS 15, while the Xiaomi Pad 5 runs on Android 11 OS, which is a dated OS. Not just the software version, but the iPadOS on the Apple iPad has been better optimized for the tablet form-factor.
In a recent feature, I said that there are a few apps that aren't optimized for the iPad. However, after using the Xiaomi Pad 5 I can say that MIUI for Pad on the Xiaomi Pad 5 has a lot more apps such as Twitter and Facebook, which are just scaled-up versions of mobile/smartphone apps.
There is also a certain consistency with the iPadOS when compared to MIUI for Pad. Lastly, the Apple iPad (9th Gen) will also get extended software support when compared to the Xiaomi Pad 5.
Xiaomi Pad 5 Vs Apple iPad (9th Gen) Comparision: File Management
Despite having an iPad, the only reason that I bought the Xiaomi Pad 5 is for the amount of freedom in file management offered on the Xiaomi Pad 5. You can just plug the Xiaomi Pad 5 into a laptop to move files, while the same is not possible on the Apple iPad.
The Xiaomi Pad 5, as it runs on Android OS also offers a sense of freedom and allows you to sideload apps, and you can even download torrent files (for accessing open-source software and tools). Hence, when it comes to user freedom, the Android-powered Xiaomi Pad 5 is better than the Apple iPad.
Xiaomi Pad 5 Vs Apple iPad (9th Gen) Comparision: Accessories
As the Xiaomi Pad 5 is a pretty new product, there aren't many third-party accessories available for the same. The iPad has plenty of third-party and first-party accessories such as a keyboard, case, stylus, folio case, and more. Hence, in terms of eco-system, Apple iPad is better than the Xiaomi Pad 5.
Xiaomi Pad 5 Vs Apple iPad (9th Gen) Comparision: Battery Life
Both tablets have a large battery, and can easily last for an entire day of usage without any issue. The Apple iPad uses a lightning port for charging, while the Xiaomi Pad 5 uses a USB Type-C port. Another advantage of the Apple iPad (9th Gen) over the Xiaomi Pad 5 is the 3.5mm headphone jack, where a user can plug in a wired headphone even while charging the device.
Xiaomi Pad 5 Vs Apple iPad (9th Gen) Comparision: Verdict
If you are looking for a tablet for long-term usage, the Apple iPad (9th Gen) seems to be a great pick. If you want a device that gives more freedom with more storage, then the Xiaomi Pad 5 is a great pick. Overall, for under Rs. 30,000 we still believe the Apple iPad (9th Gen) is better than the Xiaomi Pad 5 for most users.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
10,999
-
34,550
-
57,580
-
23,055
-
12,055
-
43,299
-
49,005
-
30,510
-
27,170
-
16,685