Xiaomi Pad 5 Becomes Number One Best-Seller Tablet On Amazon: Already Sold Out

Xiaomi Pad 5 is the second tablet from the company for the Indian market. The product carries best-in-class hardware and software capabilities and offers a massive value for money. The Xiaomi Pad 5 went on sale on Amazon yesterday, and it is already out of stock.

While you can still order the 128GB variant of the Xiaomi Pad 5 on Amazon and Mi.com, the high-end model of the Xiaomi Pad 5 with 256GB of storage is currently out of stock on both platforms. Hence, you might not be able to buy the device for Rs. 24,999 anytime soon.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Price In India

The Xiaomi Pad 5 launched in two storage options. The base model offered 128GB of storage and carried an MRP of Rs. 26,999, while the top-tier variant offered 256GB storage for Rs. 28,999. As an introductory offer, both variants of the Xiaomi Pad 5 were available with a flat Rs. 2,000 discount with additional Rs. 2,000 discount for HDFC card users.

Do note that, this was a limited-time offer. This means you can only buy the Xiaomi Pad 5 with 128GB of storage for Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999 till 7th May. After that, the Xiaomi Pad 5, when bought with the HDFC card will be available for Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively. While you can still buy the Xiaomi Pad 5 for just Rs. 22,999, you cannot get the 256GB storage variant at a discounted price.

As the Xiaomi Pad 5 256GB model has sold out, it might take a few more days for restocking, and the company might do the same on or after 8th May. Hence, you have to pay a bit more than the initial pricing. It's almost like users who ordered Xiaomi Pad 5 on day one have got the device at an early bird price, and the rest of the users have to pay the regular price.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Number One Best-Seller Tablet On Amazon

As per the listing on Amazon, the Xiaomi Pad 5 is currently the number one and number two best-selling tablet on Amazon, and it has achieved this feat in less than a day. The rest of the positions on the best-selling tablet list are occupied by more affordable tablets from brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Nokia, and Apple.

