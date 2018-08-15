ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Apple and Huawei flex their strength in a declining tablet market: IDC

Samsung ranked second, recording a market share of 22.3 percent, but decreasing by 14.2 percent YoY.

By:

Related Articles

    According to a new report by International Data Corporation (IDC), the overall tablet market for Western Europe declined 10.1 percent YoY, shipping 6.3 million units in the second quarter of 2018 (2Q18).

    Apple and Huawei flex their strength in a declining tablet market: IDC

    IDC said in terms of volume, detachable had a challenging quarter, declining by 23.3 percent YoY.

    As the market has become increasingly dominated by Apple and Microsoft, and consequently more premium-focused, the range of options available to more price-constrained customers has diminished, leading them to consider cheaper alternatives such as lower end convertibles or even traditional PCs.

    "Apple repeated last year's successful strategy of positioning the iPad at a more attractive price point to address the erosion of consumer demand for tablets," said Daniel Goncalves, senior research analyst, IDC Western European Personal Computing Devices.

    "This triggered a wave of renewals of old iPads and some Android tablets which helped Apple to perform above the market average and regain the leading position in Western Europe," Goncalves said.

    Samsung ranked second, recording a market share of 22.3 percent, but decreasing by 14.2 percent YoY.

    This decline can be attributed to the sluggish performance of premium Android devices, and also a degree of inventory management in preparation for the launch of the Galaxy Tab S4.

    While Huawei ranked third with a market share of 9.1 percent and increasing by a substantial 110.3 percent YoY. Its penetration strategy within Western Europe has proven to be very successful, as a solid growth of market share was achieved in the low-midrange space. Lenovo ranked fourth with 7.6 percent market share, but with a heavy decline of 23.4 percent YoY.

    As it is primarily focused on consumer and lower-priced models, Lenovo was particularly susceptible to competition from Huawei and Apple's cheaper iPad and Amazon ranked fifth with a 4.4 percent market share but declined by 8.6 percent YoY.

    Read More About: IDC huawei samsung tablet news
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 15, 2018, 23:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 15, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue