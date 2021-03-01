Apple iPad Pro 2021 With A14 Chipset Likely To Go Official In March News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple is gearing up to unveil a huge lineup of devices all through this year. The Apple iPad Pro 2021 is believed to be one of these devices and it might see the light of the day sometime this month. Now, a report that surfaced online shows the possible capabilities of this upcoming iPad Pro model.

Apple iPad Pro 2021 Processor Details Out

Well, the upcoming Apple iPad Pro is speculated to get the power from an Apple A14 chipset. Notably, this is the same chipset that powers the iPhone 12 series. The Apple A14 chipset is based on the 5nm process and is believed to bring in major improvements in terms of performance as compared to the A12Z Bionic chipset powering the existing iPad Pro.

Now, Mark Gurman of PhoneArena claims that the upcoming Apple iPad Pro 2021 could surpass the expectations when it comes to the performance of the A14 chipset. Going by the same, it is suggested that the tablet will be as powerful as the Apple Macs that run the M1 processor.

Apple iPad Pro 2021: What We Expect

When it comes to the design of the Apple iPad Pro 2021, the tablet appears to be almost similar to the existing models in terms of design. It is believed that the tablet could be a tad thicker if the company makes use of a mini LED display with enhanced brightness and improved contrast ratios.

It is believed that the upcoming Apple iPad Pro model could arrive with the support for 5G connectivity with mmWave and Sub-6GHz networks. Besides this, there are speculations that the tablet could arrive with improved camera performance too.

Going by the existing reports, the new Apple iPad Pro 2021 is speculated to see the light of the day in March. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the same from the company and we can expect the same to be announced sometime soon. Until then, we believe that there will be further rumors and speculations regarding the upcoming iPad Pro could surface online.

