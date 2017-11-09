Apple iPad to make a solid comeback with iPhone X-like features and design

Bloomberg has got another scoop about Apple. According to the publication, Apple is planning to revamped version of the iPad that could be released as early as 2018.

As you may not know, the sales for iPad has been decreasing over the years. This is why Apple is looking for ways to make the product popular again. The report claims that the 2018 iPad will be completely redesigned with edge-to-edge screen just like the iPhone X. What's more, the device will also come with some of the key features of the iPhone X.

We could expect to see the revolutionary 3D facial recognition feature on the next iPad. While the device will have full-screen design, it is not likely to be equipped with an OLED display for delivering more vivid colors and sharper clarity.

Bloomberg claims to have obtained the information from people familiar with the matter. At least one of the new iPad models will have a large screen size of around 10.5-inch as well as the Face ID for unlocking the device, making payments, and sending animated emojis.

Inclusion of the Face ID will replace the physical home button that double functions as a fingerprint scanner since 2014. The upgraded tablet is said to be launched towards the end of 2018.

Lack of a home button will also make way for an edge-to-edge screen with significantly reduced bezels on the 2018 iPad. The full-screen design will make the tablet look like the newly launched iPhone X. Notably, after the iPad Pro was introduced in 2015, Apple didn't make any noticeable changes to the iPad in terms of design.

In addition to all these, the new iPad is also expected to feature a faster processor coupled with a custom graphics processing unit by Apple. Other than that, the iPhone maker is also working on a new version of its Apple Pencil stylus as well as new software tools for using the stylus.

With all these new features and a redesigned look, hopefully Apple iPad will make a comeback in the market.