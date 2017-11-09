Apple to launch an AR headset in 2019: Report

With iOS 11, Apple stepped into the world of Augmented Reality or AR. iOS has introduced ARKit, which allows users to download various AR apps and games on their iPhones and iPads.

Looks like Apple is not just done with AR, rather the company has big plans for it in near future. Bloomberg reports, the Cupertino giant is working on an Augmented Reality headset that may get released in the 2019. The shipping, however, will start from the year 2020. The publication further claims that the AR headset is going to be the ground-breaking product from Apple.

Just like the Apple Watch, the headset will be powered by a microprocessor and it will run on an operating system dubbed as rOS. Presumably, it will be based on iOS similar to the watchOS and tvOS.

Despite being a headset, the device will have its own display. This way it will be different than the virtual headsets available around.

Bloomberg, however, doesn't have a clear idea of how the AR headset from Apple will look like. Well, if it were to us, we imagine something like Google Glass. That being said, Apple is not going to make a product that holds resemblances to a device made by one of its main competitors. Moreover, Google Glass failed to generate interest among users.

While we have heard no words from Apple on this matter, it is no secret that Apple has been working in the Augmented Reality field for quite a few years now.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has also given more importance to AR over VR. Apparently, the company believes AR is more relevant to users. VR, on the other hand, is yet to go mainstream. As Bloomberg points out, Apple wants to make a product that will make people stand in long ques outside their stores. AR-based devices are said to replace the smartphones down the line.