Apple iPad With Foldable Display And 5G Support May Launch In 2021 News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Apple is reportedly working on its first foldable 5G-enabled iPad which might launch in 2021. With the foldable OLED display, the iPad can be used even as a MacBook Air. Since not a lot of devices with a foldable display is in the market, it would be quite interesting to see how Apple would create a buzz around it.

However, there are no rumors that Apple might introduce the aforesaid features, either on its iPhone or on a Macbook. If the report citing IHS Markit analyst Jeff lin is to be believed, the Cupertino-giant is only looking to offer 5G, foldable displays, and dual displays, in iPad. It does make a lot of sense to issue foldable display in iPads because they are not quite easy to carry because of the size. The foldable display and 5G can make the iPad a better choice than an entry-level MacBook Air.

Foldable iPad: Rumored Specifications, And Other Details

The new iPad's foldable OLED display when opened will have up to 15 inches of screen. Once folded, the iPad would offer a laptop like layout, which in turn would end up being like a compact MacBook with dual displays, with the lower part behaving like a touch-operated keyboard. Besides, the iPad would come with Apple's latest A-series chipset, either in the form of A13 or A14.

As far as the design is concerned, it remains unclear if the foldable-display featuring iPad would stand closer to the foldable-display phones provided by Samsung and Huawei. While 5G is "the thing" at the moment in the tech industry, prior to 5G iPad, there are reports which also suggest that 5G-enabled iPhones may be launched by 2020.

Moreover, there is still no solid evidence if the brand would launch such an iPhone. It has to be noted that whatever reports related to foldable 5G-enabled iPad or 5G-enabled iPhone are being circulated online, they must be taken as a tip of the iceberg, and we will have to wait until we get to know more from the company itself.

Best Mobiles in India