Apple to Launch Foldable iPad Next Year: Everything to Know News oi -Anu Joy

Apple is working on a foldable iPad which is expected to arrive in 2024, reports analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The rumored device will likely come with a carbon fiber kickstand. Additionally, Kuo predicts that the Cupertino-based firm will not release new iPad models in the coming nine to 12 months. He adds that the iPad will get a mini refresh, with mass production commencing from the first quarter of next year.

Foldable iPad Coming in 2024

Kuo took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the purported foldable iPad. The analyst predicted a vague 2024 release, with no specific timeline for the launch. He stated that the new foldable iPad will be equipped with a light and durable carbon fiber kickstand. China-based Anjie Technology, a manufacturer of electronic and metal components, will reportedly supply parts for the kickstands.

Rumors about a foldable iPad have been around for years. According to the latest reports, Apple has been working with LG Display for foldable OLED displays. With the foldable technology in development, the idea of a foldable iPad launching in 2024 appears plausible.

Last year, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young claimed that Apple is working on 20-inch foldable displays. Unlike Kuo, who predicted a 2024 timeline, Young isn't as optimistic. The display analyst said that the foldable device will launch after 2025.

(3/3)

Anjie Technology will be the new beneficiary of the all-new design foldable iPad. There may be no new iPad releases in the next 9-12 months as the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production in 1Q24. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 30, 2023

According to a report by The Elec, the display will measure 20.25 inches and will measure 15.3 inches when folded. It is reported that LG Display will use ultra-thin cover glass for the panel. An older prediction by Kuo indicates that Apple is developing an electronic paper display (EPD) technology for upcoming foldable devices. He added that this new tech offers better power-saving capabilities.

Decline in iPad Shipments Predicted

Considering Kuo's prediction that Apple will not be launching new iPads this year, he stated that iPad shipments in 2023 will see a YoY decline of 10-15%. However, shipments will pick up next year, with the new foldable iPad entering into the mix.

Best Mobiles in India