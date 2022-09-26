Did Apple Just Cancel Its October Event? iPad Pro, MacBook Launch to Be a Simple Affair News oi -Sharmishte Datti

It's been a few weeks since Apple launched the iPhone 14 lineup. Additionally, Apple was tipped to release the next-gen iPad Pro, iPad 10th Gen, and the upgraded MacBook at another event slated for October. But new reports suggest Apple might cancel the October event and the products will be released via a soft launch.

Apple events are generally an extravagant affair in the tech world, attracting the attention of millions of people worldwide. But instead of hosting another event this year, Apple is said to launch its new product range via a press release.

Apple Might Cancel October Event: Here's Why

The report comes from Mark Gurman via the Bloomberg weekly newsletter, Power On. Gurman states Apple will launch the next-gen iPad and MacBook range via a press release rather than hosting another event. He explains Apple doesn't have enough products for a dedicated keynote event.

"Apple may ultimately end up feeling differently, but I think the company (as of now) is more likely to release its remaining 2022 products via press releases, updates to its website and briefings with select members of the press-rather than via a major iPhone-style keynote," Gurman explains in the newsletter.

Apple MacBook, iPads Launching in October

The October launch is tipped to see the release of a couple of new products including the Mac Minis with M2 and M2 Pro chipsets. Apple is also said to expand its MacBook Pro lineup with 14-inch and 16-inch models with M2 Pro and M2 Max processors.

Apple is also said to expand its iPad Pro series, which will feature the M2 SoC. The next-gen iPad Pro lineup will allegedly include two models featuring 11-inch and 12.9-inch tablets. Apart from the iPad Pro, Apple might also launch the 10th Gen iPad with the A14 Bionic chipset and a Pro-like design.

The Apple October launch might also include the next-gen Apple TV with the A14 chip and upgraded RAM. On the other hand, the M2-powered Mac Pro could launch sometime in 2023. If the new report is to be believed, the new product range from Apple could up the tablet and PC competition globally.

