Exclusive: Fujitsu Plans To Foray Into Tablet Segment In India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Fujitsu recently upped its game in the premium laptop and notebook segment in the country. The newly launched Fujitsu UH-X Convertible 2-in-1 and the Fujitsu Thin & Light laptops have gone on sale during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021. And it looks like the company has only just begun to strengthen its foothold in the country. In this exclusive interview with the General Manager of Fujitsu Client Computing Limited (FCCL), Kambayashi-san said the company might enter the tablet market in the country.

So far, Fujitsu has mainly been associated with the B2B segment in India and has now expanded into the consumer segment. Presently, the Fujitsu UH-X Convertible 2-in-1 and the Fujitsu Thin & Light laptops cater to the premium model segment with a 'Made in Japan' tagline. From the looks of it, the company could further expand into the tablet market in the future.

Fujitsu Tipped To Enter Tablet Market

The work-from-home and the e-schooling norms have spiked the demand for laptops and Fujitsu is tapping into this segment with premium convertible and thin and light laptops. When asked about the percentage of investment for laptops, Kambayashi-san hinted at further opening the laptop, notebook, and even the tablet offerings from the company. Fujitsu presently has tablets in its home market, Japan. Now, it may come to India as well.

The present Indian laptop market is dominated by Chinese brands, much like the smartphone market. Interestingly, Lenovo has its stakes in Fujitsu Client Computing Limited, which would surely have competitive clashes between the brands. However, Kambayashi-san believes that the Japanese quality that goes into the Fujitsu laptops makes a key difference from its Chinese counterparts, something that the Indian audience will come to love.

The newly launched Fujitsu UH-X Convertible 2-in-1 and the Fujitsu Thin & Light laptops have several standout features, Kambayashi-san says. The ultra-light laptops are built to last with a strong durability structure. For instance, the Fujitsu Thin & Light laptop is already in its fourth generation as it arrives in India and packs a sturdy keyboard with 1.5mm strokes and 19mm pitch.

Fujitsu Laptops In India: What To Expect?

One of the curious questions I had was regarding gaming. Having forayed into the premium laptop segment, I wanted to know if Fujitsu would enter the gaming specter as well. The General Manager emphasized the premium laptop segment for the Indian market, at least for now. That said, the company could bring out a couple more products in the future.

Having made its presence in the country, Fujitsu is looking to further expand its product portfolio. With Windows 11 coming in soon, one can expect to see more options at a lower price range from the Japanese brand. Presently, the Fujitsu UH-X Convertible 2-in-1 and the Fujitsu Thin & Light laptops are available on Amazon only. Fujitsu states it could expand its offline presence as well, but that depends on several factors, including the continuing pandemic.

