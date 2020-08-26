Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Series To Go On Sale On September 7? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Tab S7 series comprising the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7+ at its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. Now, both tablets are reported to go on sale in India starting September 7. Previously, the Galaxy Tab S7 was listed on Amazon India with the 'Notify Me' option, suggesting at an imminent launch.

Now, as per information via Pricebaba, both tablets will start shipping in the country starting September 7. The report further mentions the pre-booking for both tablets will start soon. However, the exact date of the pre-orders is still under wraps.

However, there is no information regarding the Indian price as well. We expect both products to be available at the same price point as the launch price. The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with a starting tag of EUR 699 (approx. Rs. 62,000), while the Galaxy Tab S7+ carries a price of EUR 899 (approx. Rs. 79,700).

Both tablets come in three color variants namely Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver. The color variants for the Indian market are also expected to be similar.

Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ Specifications

The features of both tablets are almost identical, with some slight differences. In terms of display design, the Galaxy Tab S7 sports an 11-inch WQXGA LTPS TFT display along with 120Hz refresh rate, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ packs a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ Super AMOLED display with same 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, both tablets get power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. On the software front, both run Android 10. For battery, the Galaxy Tab S7 comes with an 8,000 mAh battery, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ packs a 10,090 mAh battery.

Speaking of optics, both tablets feature a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, there is an 8MP sensor on both tablets.

Both tablets have a side-mounted fingerprint reader and an in-display fingerprint reader respectively. For connectivity, both tablets support 5G and 4G network, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

