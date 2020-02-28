Just In
- 14 min ago Realme 6 Pro With 8GB RAM, Android 10 Spotted On Geekbench Ahead Of Launch
-
- 24 min ago Vodafone-Idea Wants You To Pay Rs 1,000 Monthly For 1GB Data Per Day
- 55 min ago Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra Get Rs. 5,000 Off With Exchange Offer
- 1 hr ago SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD Review: Compact In Size But Heavy On Pocket
Don't Miss
- News Tahir’s goons were firing guns, hurling petrol bombs: Ankit Sharma’s father in FIR
- Movies It's Official: Ajay Devgn To Star In Hindi Remake Of Karthi's Tamil Film Kaithi
- Sports Liverpool target wanted by Barcelona, a good move?
- Finance Stock Markets Around The World Set For Their Worst Week Since 2008
- Lifestyle Anushka Sharma's Sequinned White Dress Is What We Want To Update Our Wardrobe With
- Automobiles New Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Turbo-Petrol Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 7.68 Lakh
- Travel Least Polluted Cities In India
- Education Top 20 Universities In Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020
Huawei M Series Tablet India Launch Pegged For Next Week, An iPad 9.7-Inch Rival On Cards
Huawei appears to be geared up to launch a new premium tablet in India. The Chinese company seems to be in plans to expand its portfolio beyond smartphones in the world's second-largest market. The premium tablet from Huawei could be launched in India in the first week of March.
As per a report by BGR, the Huawei seems to be in plans to launch a flagship killer tablet that could be a stiff rival to the entry-level 9.7-inch iPad likely to be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000. The upcoming Huawei tablet is believed to be launched under the Huawei M series of tablets.
Huawei Tablets In India
For now, Huawei sells MediaPad T5 and MediaPad M5 Lite tablets in the country. The upcoming model is believed to be more competitive than the existing models in terms of both price and features. While there is no clarity regarding which model the company will launch in India, there are speculations that it could be the Huawei M6.
Well, in the company's home market China, Huawei M6 is available in two storage options. The base variant flaunts an 8.4-inch display and is powered by the Kirin 980 SoC. And, the high-end variant with a 10.8-inch variant, which uses the same chipset as the base variant.
Going by the Chinese pricing details, the Huawei MediaPad M6 tablet is priced starting from RMB 2,199 (approx. Rs. 22,500) and RMB 2,699 (approx. Rs. 27,600) respectively. The report notes that the upcoming tablet will arrive with an inbuilt Harman Kardon quad-speaker system. It is believed to sport a large display and a powerful memory system along with stylus support.
How About Competition?
With the launch of the Huawei M6 tablet, the company is believed to compete against the Apple iPad 9.7. Besides Apple, the other players in the tablet market in India such as Samsung and Lenovo are also believed to compete against Huawei's upcoming offering. We are yet to see if the Huawei M series tablet will be launched with Google Mobile Services or run Android out-of-the-box.
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
19,489
-
22,990
-
29,499
-
19,720
-
25,999
-
34,764
-
1,06,900
-
16,995
-
29,499
-
10,990
-
19,720
-
12,999
-
13,999
-
15,384
-
62,900
-
34,764
-
45,900
-
23,390
-
18,820
-
70,999
-
72,999
-
15,500
-
11,999
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
40,920
-
10,958