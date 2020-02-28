ENGLISH

    Huawei M Series Tablet India Launch Pegged For Next Week, An iPad 9.7-Inch Rival On Cards

    By
    |

    Huawei appears to be geared up to launch a new premium tablet in India. The Chinese company seems to be in plans to expand its portfolio beyond smartphones in the world's second-largest market. The premium tablet from Huawei could be launched in India in the first week of March.

    Huawei M Series Tablet India Launch Pegged For Next Week

     

    As per a report by BGR, the Huawei seems to be in plans to launch a flagship killer tablet that could be a stiff rival to the entry-level 9.7-inch iPad likely to be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000. The upcoming Huawei tablet is believed to be launched under the Huawei M series of tablets.

    Huawei Tablets In India

    For now, Huawei sells MediaPad T5 and MediaPad M5 Lite tablets in the country. The upcoming model is believed to be more competitive than the existing models in terms of both price and features. While there is no clarity regarding which model the company will launch in India, there are speculations that it could be the Huawei M6.

    Well, in the company's home market China, Huawei M6 is available in two storage options. The base variant flaunts an 8.4-inch display and is powered by the Kirin 980 SoC. And, the high-end variant with a 10.8-inch variant, which uses the same chipset as the base variant.

    Going by the Chinese pricing details, the Huawei MediaPad M6 tablet is priced starting from RMB 2,199 (approx. Rs. 22,500) and RMB 2,699 (approx. Rs. 27,600) respectively. The report notes that the upcoming tablet will arrive with an inbuilt Harman Kardon quad-speaker system. It is believed to sport a large display and a powerful memory system along with stylus support.

    How About Competition?

    With the launch of the Huawei M6 tablet, the company is believed to compete against the Apple iPad 9.7. Besides Apple, the other players in the tablet market in India such as Samsung and Lenovo are also believed to compete against Huawei's upcoming offering. We are yet to see if the Huawei M series tablet will be launched with Google Mobile Services or run Android out-of-the-box.

    huawei news tablets
    Friday, February 28, 2020, 11:22 [IST]
