Huawei MediaPad M6 Is the Most Powerful Tablet From Huawei With 2K Display News oi-Vivek

Along with the Huawei Nova 5, the company has launched the all-new flagship Huawei MediaPad M6 in China with up to 10.8-inch display, offering a 2K resolution. The Huawei MediaPad M6 comes in two variants with the base variant offering an 8.4-inch display, and a 10.8-inch display with an identical resolution, which results in higher pixels per inch on the 8.4-inch model compared to the 104-inch model.

The Differences Between 8.4-inch and 10.8-inch Model

Other than the display size, the bigger Huawei MediaPad M6 with 10.8-inch offers some additional features like quad-speakers, whereas, the 8.4-inch model has a dual-speaker setup. Both models do offer Harman Kardon certification with Hi-Res Audio output. The bigger model also comes with pogo pins, which helps the tablet to connect external accessories like keyboards.

Huawei MediaPad M6 Specifications

The Huawei MediaPad M6 with an 8.4-inch or 10.8-inch display with 2560 x 1600px resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Kirin 980 SoC powers the tablet with 4 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

Both models do come in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE connectivity. Both models offer a 13 MP primary camera at the back and an 8 MP front-facing camera at the front (selfie camera).

The Huawei MediaPad M6 8.4-inch is powered by a 6100 mAh battery, whereas, the Huawei MediaPad M6 10.8-inch comes with a slightly bigger 7500 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB type-C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Both models run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom EMUI 9.1.1 skin on top.

Pricing And Availability

The Huawei MediaPad M6 8.4-inch is available in Champagne Gold color, whereas, the Champagne Gold color 10.8-inch model comes with Dark Grey color. Both models will be available for pre-order in China from June 21st, and the devices will go on sale from July 10th. Here is the pricing information for the Huawei MediaPad M6.

Huawei MediaPad M6 8.4-inch with 64 GB Wi-Fi - 1999 yuan (Rs. 20,000)

Huawei MediaPad M6 8.4-inch with 128 GB Wi-Fi - 2399 yuan (Rs. 24,000)

Huawei MediaPad M6 8.4-inch with 64 GB Wi-Fi + LTE - 2399 yuan (Rs. 24,000)

Huawei MediaPad M6 8.4-inch with 128 GB Wi-Fi + LTE - 2699 yuan (Rs. 27,000)

Huawei MediaPad M6 10.8-inch with 64 GB Wi-Fi - 2299 yuan (Rs. 23,000)

Huawei MediaPad M6 10.8-inch with 128 GB Wi-Fi - 2699 yuan (Rs. 27,000)

Huawei MediaPad M6 10.8-inch with 128 GB Wi-Fi + LTE - 3499 yuan (Rs. 35,000)

What Do We Think About The Huawei MediaPad M6?

The Huawei MediaPad M6 looks like a potent tablet from Huawei, which could compete against the likes of the stadard variant of the Apple iPad. The Huawei MediaPad M6 offers a lot of interesting features like a flagship processor, expandable storage, and is also powered by Android 9 Pie OS, which is the latest OS from Google. Even the pricing for the entry-level model is amazing, which makes it a good mid-tier tablet with a lot of features, which makes the Huawei MediaPad M6 a great device to consume multimedia content.

