EMUI 8.1 beta now available for select phone: EMUI 8.1 features explained News oi-Vivek EMUI 8.1 is already available for Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei has released the first beta update for the select smartphones based on Android 9 Pie. The EMUI 8.1 beta offers a lot of new features and improvements compared to EMUI 8.0. Here is everything that you need to know about the latest software update from Huawei.

The following Huawei smartphones support EMUI 8.1 beta update. Make sure that your smartphone is not rooted and has at least 6 GB of free storage to install the latest beta build. And the stable EMUI 8.1 update is already available for the Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro and the Huawei P30 Pro.

The Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20 X, and the Huawei Mate 20 RS users can install the EMUI 8.1 beta update via Huawei official website. As this is a beta build, the OS is expected to have some bugs and glitches.

EMUI 8.1 beta new features

Living in Colour

This is a wall-paper related feature, where the beta update introduces new colorful wallpapers, which helps the user differentiate from the standard wallpapers.

EROFS file system

The EROFS file system used on the EMUI 8.1 beta should offer better app launch times, and also help the OS to occupy less internal storage.

Game Turbo 3.0

Game Turbo 3.0 should improve the overall gaming performance of the smartphone by GPU acceleration, which also consumes 10% less power.

Anytime Assistant

Just hold the power button for two seconds to trigger Google Assistant.

AR Measure

AR Measure is a feature, where you can use the smartphone camera to measure the length and breadth of an object in real-time using HUAWEI TOF Camera.

Share with OneHop

OneHop is a custom file sharing solution, which allows users to share images and videos from one device to another with a touch of a button.

Built-in WorkOut partner

The EMUI 8.1 also comes with a built-in exercise data collection device, where the smartphone can be connected to a treadmill and other smart exercising devices.

Simply Switch

The EMUI 8.1 comes with HUAWEI Phone Clone software, which can be used to copy data from your old smartphone to the all-new Huawei smartphone.