Huawei MatePad 10.4-inch Mid-Range Tablet Officially Announced

Huawei has announced the MatePad10.4-inch tablet in China. The latest entrant joins the list of the company's mid-range Android tablets and is launched on both Wi-Fi and LTE versions. As for its highlight features, the device comes with support for Huawei's M-Pen stylus and a 2K display. Notably, the company had already launched the MatePad Pro with a 10.8-inch display last year in its home country and the new offering is an affordable variant of the same.

Huawei MatePad Features

The Huawei MatePad has 245.2 mm x 154.96 mm x 7.35 mm dimensions and 450 grams weight. It is packed with a 10.4-inch LCD display that delivers 1600 x 2560 pixels QHD resolution. The display is TÜV Rheinland certified and has 470 nits brightness. Also, there is a punch-hole packing the selfie snapper.

In the camera department, the tablet packs a single 8MP camera at the rear. Another MP camera upfront takes care of the selfies and video calling. The processing is handled by the HiSilicon Kirin 810 chipset. The device is launched in a single 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage ad 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. It also supports up to 512GB microSD card.

The Huawei MatePad will come pre-loaded with Android 10 OS and will offer EMUI 10.1 skin on top. The tablet also has support for M-Pencil and packs a quad-speaker setup backed by Harmon Kardon Audio. Also, the tablet has four microphones

Huawei MatePad Pricing And Availability

The Huawei MatePad has been announced at RMB 1,899 (approx Rs. 20,465) which is the price for the Wi-Fi-only model with 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage configuration. The 6GB RAM model is priced at RMB 2,199 (Rs. 23,693 approx).

On the other hand, the LTE model with 6GB RAM is priced at RMB 2,499 (roughly Rs. 26,929). The tablet is said to be available for purchase starting April 26 via Vmall.com in China. The tablet packs decent hardware for its asking price. But, it is missing on the 5G connectivity as the Pro model.

If only the device offered this feature, it would have given the device an edge over its rivals. However, it still has capable hardware to take care of the creative needs of a user. And the mid-range Kirin chipset should allow it to deliver a smooth user experience.

