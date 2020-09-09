Huawei MatePad T8 With 5,100mAh Battery Launched In India; Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Huawei has announced the MatePad T8 in India which was launched globally back in May. The demand for the tablet has grown significantly as all school and college classes have taken up to e-learning. The tablet comes in both WiFi-only and WiFi+ LTE variants. The tablet offers some features like posture alert, multi-layered eye protection, Kids Painting.

Huawei MatePad T8 Price And Availability

The Huawei MatePad T8 Wi-Fi only comes with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the sole 2GB + 32GB storage variant. The LTE variant with the same storage option will be available at Rs. 10,999. The tablet is already listed for pre-order until September 14 and the LTE variant will be available at Rs. 9,999 during the pre-orders. The tablet is offered in a single Deepsea Blue color option and will be sold starting September 15 via Flipkart.

Huawei MatePad T8: Specifications

Running the EMUI 10.0.1 based on Android 10, the Huawei MatePad T8 flaunts an 8-inch LCD display that offers a resolution of 1,280 x 800 pixels and 189ppi pixel density.

The octa-core MediaTek MT8768 SoC handles the processing under its hood, which is paired with up to IMG GE8320 GPU and 2GB of RAM. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. It offers a single 5MP rear camera and a 2MP selfie camera.

The tablet is fuelled by a 5,100 mAh battery and it supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE (optional), GPS/ A-GPS, USB OTG, and a Micro-USB port for connectivity. Further, the Huawei MatePad T8 measures 199.70 x 121.10 x 8.55mm dimensions and weighs 310 grams. It also gets a 'facial unlock'.

Considering the price, the company has included decent features on the tablet. If you are going to buy a tablet for the first time, the Huawei MatePad T8 can be a good choice at the affordable price segment.

Best Mobiles in India