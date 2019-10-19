Huawei MediaPad M7 Leaked Renders Suggest First Tablet With Punch-Hole Display News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei is apparently working on a new MediaPad tablet. The company is said to bring the successor to the MediaPad M6 with a new design. The MediaPad M7 is the upcoming tablet said to be under development and a first to offer a punch-hole display. The tablet is likely a flagship offering that will be backed by an in-house Kirin SoC.

Huawei MediaPad M7 Key Highlights

The Huawei MediaPad M7 leaked renders come via 91Mobiles. As per the publication, a reliable source has revealed the renders of the upcoming tablet with an in-display selfie camera cutout. The display is surrounded by slim bezels on all corners (including the top and the chin).

The leaked renders also show the rear panel of the device housing pill-shaped dual-camera setup with an LED flash. However, this leak doesn't reveal the sensors which the device is likely to offer. The tablet will come with a magnetic keyboard with similar contact points as its predecessor - the MediaPad M6 10.8.

The leaked renders reveal a USB Type-C port at the bottom sandwiched between the speaker grilles. The 3.5 mm jack seems to be missing from the bottom panel; therefore, it would be hard to confirm its presence just yet.

Moreover, the tablet is speculated to come with a next-generation stylus called the M-Pen. But, it isn't clear as of now, if the stylus will be packed inside a silo or within the body. The leaked render of the M-Pen shows a ridged design and is said to come with wireless charging support.

Notably, the leak doesn't reveal the key hardware and software features of the MediaPad M7 tablet. However, it is said to be a flagship offering powered by a Kirin 990 chipset clubbed with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. We might see an official launch next year in the black and white color options.

