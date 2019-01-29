Intel patent shows a tri-folding device with three screens

Foldable devices seem to be the next big thing in technology. Brands like Samsung, Huawei, LG, and others are already said to be working on their respective foldable devices. But now, the reports claim that even Intel is working on a foldable device. A 2017 patent from the company, first spotted by LetsGoDigital shows a device that will fold out to transform into a tablet PC.

Dubbed for "Electronic Device with Foldable Display Panels," the patent shows the sample drawings of a device that features three displays, which when unfolded will become a tablet. Also, when folded in a closed orientation, the device will look like a smartphone.

The patent also mentions a stylus which might be placed on the corner folds. The images also show that users will be able to place the device with a bent screen in a triangle format for viewing multimedia content.

Intel has previously showcased folding devices. Dubbed Tiger Rapids, the device was a foldable PC featuring dual screens. The company showed off the product a year ago. Well, this goes without saying that the device might never make it to the production stage. Companies often file for different patents but not always push it to the production stage. But, it could be a disruptive product if it comes to life.

Back in July 2017, Lenovo also filed for a patent named "Device with Foldable Display" that describes a laptop with a foldable region. The filing shows how users will be able to fold the keyboard and the display against each other.

The patent shows that the screen will occupy more than 50 percent of the area. Also, the device has support for touch gestures where the users will be able to interact directly with the screen.