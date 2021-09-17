iPad mini 6 Now Available For Pre-Order For Just Rs. 43,990: Most Affordable 5G Tablet News oi-Vivek

Apple iPad mini 6, powered by the A15 Bionic processor with a six-core CPU and five-core GPU is now available for pre-order in India. This is the latest and the most affordable 5G iPad from Apple in India.

The base model of the Apple iPad mini 6 with 64GB storage retails for Rs. 46,900 for the Wi-Fi-only model. HDFC card users can get additional Rs. 3,000 discount, which will bring down the price of the Apple iPad mini 6 to Rs. 43,900, making it the cheapest A15 Bionic powered device in India.

Apple iPad mini 6 Specifications

The Apple iPad mini 6 comes with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with support for True Tone technology. The tablet has a 12MP selfie camera and a 12MP primary camera with support for 4K video recording. The tablet also has an LED flash to assist low-light photography.

As per the storage options, the Apple iPad mini 6 comes in 64GB and 256GB internal storage. The cellular variant offers eSIM support. Do note that, you won't be able to make calls on the cellular version and it only works for the data. As per the additional connectivity features, the Apple iPad mini 6 supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and 5G networking capability.

According to Apple, the iPad mini 6 can last up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge. Do note that, unlike the iPhones, the iPad mini 6 ships with a 20W charging adapter in the box. On top of that, this is also the most affordable iPad with a USB Type-C port, which also doubles as a Display Port.

Apple iPad mini 6 Availability

Though the Apple iPad mini 6 is available for pre-order from September 17, the device will only go on sale from October 2. Besides the bank discount, you can also exchange your old iPad to get additional discounts on the new Apple iPad mini 6.

If you are looking for a compact high-performance tablet computer, then there is nothing that comes close to the Apple iPad mini 6 in the market.

Pre-order iPad mini 6 Here

