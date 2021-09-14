Just In
Apple iPad mini 6 Massive Specs Leak Ahead Of Its Official Launch During California Streaming Event
Apple is likely to announce the iPad mini 6, a successor to the iPad mini 5. The new iPad mini 6 is expected to have similar looks as the iPad Air 4 but in a compact body. Now, just hours before the official launch, the specifications of the iPad mini 6 have leaked online, which gives us an early look at the upcoming compact iPad.
Apple iPad mini 6 Specifications
According to the leak by the Twitter user named Majin Bu, the iPad mini 6 will come with an 8.6-inch display and the device is likely to offer a 2K resolution. The tablet will be powered by the A14 Bionic, the same processor which also powers the iPad Air 4. The iPad mini 6 is also said to be the first iPad mini to feature a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing.
The tablet will come with a smart connector, which should allow users to attack external accessories. Similarly, the iPad mini 6 might miss out on a 3.5mm headphone jack, just like the iPad Pro and the iPad Air 4. It is also said that the iPad mini 6 will also support Apple Pencil 2.
As per the colors, the iPad mini 6 will be available in multiple color options, such as Space Gray, Silver, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue. As per the memory, the iPad mini 6 will come in either 64GB or 256GB internal storage with or without LTE capability.
Apple iPad mini 6 Pricing
The base model of the iPad mini 6 with 64GB (Wi-Fi only) is said to cost $399 while the 256GB model (Wi-Fi only) will retail for $549. Lastly, the LTE version of 64GB and 256GB models of the iPad mini 6 will cost you $529, and $679 respectively.
Do note that, even though Apple might announce the iPad mini 6 today, the launch date is expected to be around November 2021. On top of that, Apple might also announce the successor to the 8th Gen iPad -- the 9th Gen iPad, which is expected to come with a new processor with an identical design.
