Jio tops 4G availability while Airtel remains the fastest network during Q3-Q4, 2018: Ookla

According to a new report by Ookla, Sunil Mittal led Bharti Airtel remains the fastest network during Q3-Q4, 2018 in India with 11.23 Mbps, followed by Vodafone in second with a 9.13 Mbps and Jio and Idea at the third and fourth position respectively.

"We are delighted to be once again rated as the fastest mobile network even as our network availability crosses 99 percent. It is a reaffirmation of our large investments and focuses on building the best-in-class mobile network which is preferred by quality customers, Randeep Sekhon, CTO - Bharti Airtel said.

He said, "As part of Project Leap, our endeavor to introduce latest technologies like Massive MIMO, 4G Advanced and LAA ahead of the curve has enabled us to deliver a truly differentiated network experience to our customers, and this has been confirmed the time and again by various globally renowned speed test platforms."

However, Reliance Jio ranked first with 98.8 percent 4G availability across the country. Jio is followed by Airtel at 90.0 percent and Vodafone and Idea with 84.6 percent and 82.8 percent respectively, across 15 largest cities of India.

As per the report, Jio's general availability was best, with users finding service in 99.3 percent of locations. Airtel was second at 99.1 percent, followed closely by Vodafone at 99.0 percent and Idea at 98.9 percent.

Referencing the report, Doug Suttles, Co-Founder and General Manager at Ookla said, "Ultimately, the expansion of 4G availability in India is a win for all mobile customers regardless of their operator. We are excited to see the growth in the Indian mobile market and are eager to see how coverage continues to expand in the coming year."