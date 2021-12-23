Just In
Lenovo Legion Y700 Gaming Tablet With 120Hz Display Announced; Price And Availability Details
Lenovo has announced the launch of a new tablet named the Legion Y700; however, it is now official in the Chinese market. The newly launched Legion Y700 tablet is aimed at gaming enthusiasts and features include a higher refresh rate, JBL-tuned speakers, and much more.
Lenovo Legion Y700 Goes Official
According to GizmoChina (via ITHome report), the tablet has officially been unveiled in China. However, the brand has not shared pricing and a complete specs sheet as of now. The display features and a few more details are known at this moment.
Lenovo Legion Y700 Key Specifications
The Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet has an 8.8-inch display with a 2560 × 1600p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The display has slightly thick bezels on the sides and features a brushed metal finish design. For imaging, there is a single rear camera along with an LED flash. Other features include JBL-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos, quad-speakers, and so on.
Other details like battery capacity, camera resolution, and charging speed are yet to be revealed. Also, the processor of the tablet is still under wraps. Since it is a gaming tab, we expect it might run a powerful chip. Further, the tablet is expected to support a massive battery with fast charging and support for at least 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.
Lenovo Legion Y700 Price Details
As above mentioned, the pricing has also not been announced yet. Considering the features, we expect it might cost expensive compared to other budget Lenovo tablets. However, we'll have to wait for the official confirmation and keep updated you if further details come to our notice. Also, it remains to be seen whether Lenovo will bring the tablet outside of China or not.
Additionally, Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 and the Tab K10 are the latest tablets from Lenovo in the Indian market. Both tablets were launched in October, carry affordable price tags. The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 features include the MediaTek Helio G90T, a 2K display, JBL-tuned quad-speaker system, Google Kids Space, and stylus as an optional accessory.
