Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Tablet With Helio G90T Chip Launched In India; Price Set At Rs. 29,999

Lenovo has launched a new tablet dubbed the Yoga Tab 11 in India. The tablet was originally launched back in June. The international variant is available in two storage variants, while the Indian variant comes in a single storage option.

Features of Yoga Tab 11 include a 2K display, a MediaTek processor, JBL-tuned quad-speaker system, Google Kids Space, and much more. Lenovo has also brought Precision Pen 2 stylus along with the tablet as an optional accessory.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Tablet Features

Coming to the features, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 has an 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200 pixels) IPS TDDI touchscreen display with 400 nits brightness, TUV Rheinland certification, and Dolby Vision support. The tablet runs on Android 11 OS and the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC is paired with ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU, 4GB RAM 128GB onboard storage that can also be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card slot.

For cameras, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 tablet comes with a single 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front sensor for selfies and videos. Moreover, the tablet is powered by a 7,500 mAh battery that supports 20W charging tech. The tablet is also claimed to last for up to 15 hours on a single charge.

Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port for charging. Lastly, it measures 256.8 x 169 x 7.93mm and weighs around 650 grams.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Tablet Price & Availability Details In India

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 tablet has been launched at Rs. 40,000 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. However, it is already up for grabs on Amazon and Lenovo India online store at a special price of Rs. 29,999. It will available in a single Storm Grey color option.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Tablet: Should You Buy?

For an asking price of Rs. 29,999, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 tablet can be a good pick. You get a capable processor along with a large display, loudspeaker system, and great battery life. It also remains to be seen whether the price of the tablet will increase after a few days or not.

