Lenovo Moto Tab with Snapdragon 625, Android Nougat to launch on November 17

It was reported earlier this year that Lenovo was working on a Motorola branded tablet. At that time, the company made no announcements on this matter.

Now we have come to know that the tablet is dubbed as Lenovo Moto Tab, and will be launched in the US on November 17. The tablet will be exclusively available via AT&T at $299.99 (approximately Rs. 19,650). While the company is yet to say anything, it seems like the tablet won't be launched outside the US market. The Moto Tab is yet to get announced, but there is a promo video highlighting its features.

The tablet is touted as a "family tablet designed for entertainment," as it sports a 10.1-inch full HD display, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, and supports up to 7 customizable profiles.

What's more, the Lenovo Moto Tab will also come with a Productivity Mode, where there is a task bar that lets you multitask and quickly switch between apps.

In addition, customers can also buy a couple of accessories that will make the tablet, even more, fun to use. The accessories include a full-size Bluetooth keyboard equipped with a 400mAh battery and a Lenovo Home Assistant dock.

The Lenovo Moto Tab further features a TV Mode (for one swipe access to AT&T DIRECTV and other video apps) as well as a Kids Mode. The tablet is backed by a large 7,000mAh battery and sports a fingerprint scanner for added protection.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Lenovo Moto Tab is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor under its hood. The device also offers 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable (up to 128GB) internal storage space. On the software front, it runs on Android 7.1 Nougat operating system.