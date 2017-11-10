Lenovo TB-X804 tablet visits GFXBench, same specs as the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus

With the emerge of larger and better smartphones, it won't be long before tablets become obsolete. That being said, the time is not now. Many manufacturers still come up with tablets from time to time.

Chinese company Lenovo, for example, seems to be prepping a new tablet. We say this as a Lenovo tablet carrying the model number TB-X804 has recently visited the GFXBench benchmarking site. As is often the case, the GFXBench listing has revealed some of the key specifications of the device. Judging from the listed specs, it is likely to fall into the mid-range category.

Display According to the GFXBench listing, the Lenovo TB-X804 is fitted with a 10-inch with a screen resolution of 1,920×1,200 pixels. Unfortunately, neither the type of display nor the type of resolution it will provide is specified on the benchmark database. Talking about the size, the 10-inch seems fine since it is a tablet. Hardware Under the hood, the Lenovo TB-X804 is powered by an octa-core processor that is running at 2.0GHz. The processor is coupled with Adreno 506 GPU on top. While the name of the chipset is not mentioned, we can still do a guesswork. The Adreno GPU can be found in both Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and Snapdragon 626 chipsets. So the upcoming Lenovo tablet can be powered by either one of them. Moving on, the tablet also features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage space. It is unclear whether or not the device has a microSD card slot for further storage expansion. Camera and Software Coming to the optics part, the Lenovo TB-X804 is equipped with an 8-megapixel camera on its rear panel as well as a 5-megapixel camera on its front. No further details about the cameras are available at this moment. On the software front, the device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. Lenovo is expected to include its custom UI over the Android operating system. Uncanny similarities with Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus The specifications of the Lenovo TB-X804 are identical to that of the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus as it also features 10.1-inch display, Snapdragon 625 chipset, 64 of GB storage, 4 GB of RAM, 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera. Presumably, it is the same tablet, but will be released with different monikers in different markets. Or it could be an upgraded version of the Tab 4 10 Plus.

