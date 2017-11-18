Lenovo Tab 7 Essential launched with 7-inch display, Android Nougat

Lenovo has launched a new tablet in the US with entry-level specs. Dubbed as Lenovo Tab 7 Essential, its starting price is $79.99 (approximately Rs. 5,200).

Talking about its specifications, the Tab 7 Essential is fitted with a 7-inch IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1,024×600 pixels. The tablet is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT8167D processor clocked at 1.30Ghz. There is 1GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. On the software front, it comes pre-installed with Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

The camera part of the Tab 7 Essential is not impressive as it sports a 2MP camera both on the front and rear. While the device's battery capacity is unknown, the company claims the battery should last up to 20 hours on a single charge.

Connectivity-wise, the tablet offers 802.11 AGN (1×1) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0. Lenovo Tab 7 Essential's dimensions are 194.8×102×8.8 and it weighs 254g.

Earlier this week, Lenovo had launched the Tab 7 in India. Priced at Rs. 9,999, it comes with slightly better specs than the Tab 7 Essential.

As a reminder, the Lenovo Tab 7 sports a 7-inch HD display with a screen resolution of 1,280×720 pixels. Under the hood, it makes use of a quad-core MediaTek MT8735B/MT8161 processor running at 1.3GHz. The chipset is clubbed with a Mali-T729 GPU.

The device offers 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB using a micro SD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Lenovo Tab 7 is equipped with a 5MP rear facing the primary camera with LED flash. Up front, there is a selfie camera of 2MP.

On the software front, the handset runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system right out of the box. To keep the lights on there is a 3,500mAh battery. Its connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth 4.0, A-GPS, OTG support and micro USB port.

Besides all these, the Tab 7 has Dolby Atmos Audio and it supports multi-account support. This means more than one user can open their social media accounts.

The Lenovo Tab 7 weighs 260 grams and it is just 8.4mm thick.