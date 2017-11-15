Lenovo Tab 7 with Android Nougat, full HD display launched in India at Rs. 9,999

Lenovo today launched the Moto Tab tablet in the US. The company has also launched another tablet called Tab 7 in the India.

The tablet comes with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 and exclusively available for purchase through Flipkart. The e-commerce portal is offering No Cost EMI options starting from Rs. 1,111 per month. In addition, Axis Bank Buzz credit holders will get an extra 5 percent discount on the purchase of the Lenovo tablet. Being a sub 10K device, it comes with entry-level specs.

The Lenovo Tab 7 comes with a 7-inch HD display with a screen resolution of 1,280×720 pixels. Under the hood, it makes use of a quad-core MediaTek MT8735B/MT8161 processor running at 1.3GHz. The chipset is clubbed with a Mali-T729 GPU.

The device offers 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB using a micro SD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Lenovo Tab 7 is equipped with a 5MP rear facing the primary camera with LED flash. Up front, there is a selfie camera of 2MP.

On the software front, the handset runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system right out of the box. To keep the lights on there is a 3,500mAh battery. Its connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth 4.0, A-GPS, OTG support and micro USB port.

Besides all these, the Tab 7 has Dolby Atmos Audio and it supports multi-account support. This means more than one user can open their social media accounts.

The Lenovo Tab 7 weighs 260 grams and it weighs 8.4mm.