Lenovo Tab P11 With 7500mAh Battery Launched In India

Earlier this year, Lenovo announced the launch of the Tab P11 Pro in the global markets. Later, the company has launched the Tab P11, which appears to be a downgraded variant at the CES 2021. It comes with the Eye Care mode technology that has been TUV Rheinland certified.

Now, the Lenovo Tab P11 has been launched in India as assured earlier. Recently, the Lenovo Tab P11's India launch was teased by Amazon as one of the launches on account of the Prime Day sale. As promised, the tablet has been launched in the country today for Rs. 24,999 in the Platinum Gray color option.

Lenovo Tab P11 Specifications

To detail its specifications, the Lenovo Tab P11 features an 11-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, 85% screen-to-body ratio and a brightness of 400 nits. There is eye care certification as mentioned above. Under its hood, the tablet from Lenovo is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset based on the 11nm process. It is teamed up with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space in addition to an Adreno 610 GPU.

The Lenovo Tab P11 runs Android 10 alongside Google's Kids Space and comes with an imaging department comprising an 8MP selfie camera sensor and a 13MP autofocus camera sensor at the rear with an LED flash unit. There are quad speakers, dual microphone arrays, a smart voice DSP, and an optimized output with Dolby Atmos.

In terms of connectivity, the Lenovo Tab P11 comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB 2.0 Type-C port, and more. A 7500mAh battery powers the Lenovo tablet with 20W fast charging support. This battery is touted to last up to 12 hours of video playback.

The Lenovo Tab P11 competes against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. The Lenovo tablet features a slightly larger display and battery compared to the Galaxy Tab A7. In comparison, the latest offering comes with a large screen and a capable processor, thereby making it a good buy among tablets in its price point.

