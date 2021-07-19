Lenovo Tab P11 Launching On July 26 In India; Expected Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Lenovo Tab P11 tablet was launched earlier this year. Now, the tablet is all set to hit the shelves in the Indian market. The launch date of the Tab P11 has been confirmed by the Amazon microsite. The Lenovo Tab P11 will be announced on July 26 in the country during the Amazon Prime Days sale.

The Amazon teaser also confirms the tablet will be available in the country in black and grey color options. We already know the features of the upcoming tablets since the Lenovo Tab P11 is available in the international market.

Lenovo Tab P11 Features

The Lenovo Tab P11 was launched with an 11-inch IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and 400nits peak brightness. The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The onboard storage can also be expanded up to 1TB using a dedicated microSD slot.

Moreover, the tablet packs a huge 7,700 mAh battery with 20W fast charging tech support that claims to offer 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. However, the Lenovo Tab P11 runs Android 10 OS. The tablet also comes with keyboard and stylus support.

Additionally, the tablet has a single 13MP rear camera with an LED flash and an 8MP front-facing sensor. Other aspects include quad speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, a dual-microphone array, Smart Voice DSP. Lastly, the tablet supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C port for charging. It also measures 258.4 x 163 x 7.5mm in dimensions and weighs 490 grams.

Lenovo Tab P11 In India

The Lenovo Tab P11 price starts at USD 229.99 (around Rs. 16,860) which makes us believe the tablet will come in the country under Rs. 20,000. If this turns out to be true, the Lenovo Tab P11 is expected to compete against the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 which is selling starting at Rs. 17,999 for the Wi-Fi-only model.

Both the tablets run the same chipset; however, the Lenovo Tab P11 has a slightly larger display and battery compared to the Galaxy Tab A7. All in all, the Lenovo Tab P11 with a large screen and a capable processor will be a good pick who don't want to spend a huge amount on a laptop.

