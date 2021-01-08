Lenovo Tab P11 With Snapdragon 662 SoC Goes Official: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Lenovo has announced a new tablet called the Lenovo Tab P11. The new tablet comes with few accessories including Keyboard with a built-in trackpad, magnetic stand cover, and more. Besides, the tablet also features smart charging technology and the Lenovo Precision Pen 223 which claims to offer 200 hours of battery backup. Other features of the Tab P11 include a huge battery, a Snapdragon processor, and much more.

Lenovo Tab P11: Features

In terms of features, the Lenovo Tab P11 retains an 11-inch IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and 400nits peak brightness. The tablet runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU. It comes in two storage configurations 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a dedicated microSD slot.

The tablet gets its fuel from a 7,700 mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging tech. The company further claims to offer 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. Coming to the software, it runs on Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. On the camera department, the Lenovo Tab P11 offers a 13MP camera with an LED flash at the rear and there is an 8MP front-facing sensor. Moreover, the tablet features quad speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, a dual-microphone array, Smart Voice DSP.

For connectivity, it supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, the tablet measures 258.4 x 163 x 7.5mm in dimensions and weighs 490 grams.

Lenovo Tab P11 Price

The Lenovo Tab P11 comes with a starting price of USD 229.99 which roughly translates to Rs. 16,860 in Indian currency. It has been launched in Slate Grey and Platinum Grey color options. However, there is no information about the Indian availability of the tablet at this moment.

On the other hand, the company has recently introduced a range of laptops in the country namely the Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, and the IdeaPad 5i.

Best Mobiles in India