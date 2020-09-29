Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Launched In India At Affordable Price: Should You Buy? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy Tab A series has delivered many affordable tablets with premium features. The latest Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 has officially debuted with a large screen, quad speakers, and more. The new mid-range tablet was open for pre-order and can now be purchased at various retail outlets in India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Price, Availability

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 ships for Rs. 17,999 for the Wi-Fi-only model. The LTE model costs Rs. 21,999. The new tab can be purchased via pre-order at Samsung India official site and other select retail outlets, both online and offline. The tab is available in three color variants of dark gray, silver, and gold.

Samsung is also providing a couple of discounts like a two-month subscription of YouTube Premium for free. There is also an additional cashback of Rs. 2,000 for ICICI Bank credit and debit cardholders. Plus, interested buyers can get a keyboard along with the tab for only Rs. 1,874 instead of the original Rs. 4,499 price tag.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 flaunts a large 10.6-inch WUXGA+ display with an 80% screen-to-body ratio. One of the key highlights of the new tab is the quad speakers that feature Dolby Atmos Surround Sound for an enhanced audio experience.

The Galaxy Tab A7 draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage, which can further be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. There is a 7,040 mAh battery with adaptive fast charging support. For optics, Samsung has included a single 8MP rear camera with an autofocus feature. There's a 5MP selfie camera in the front. The new tablet runs Android-based One UI 2.5 custom skin.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: Should You Buy?

The demand for tablets has surged lately as we continue working from home and e-schooling. The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 comes in as a reliable choice that doesn't drill a hole in your pocket. Those looking for a large screen but don't want a laptop, can pick the new tab. Plus, the initial offer to get the keyboard along also makes a good choice.

