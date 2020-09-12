Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 India Launch Tipped As Support Page Goes Live News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung's new line of tablets has been winning users for its design and features. The latest Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 that recently debuted in the global market is making its way to India. The official support page for the new tab has also gone live now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 India Launch

The support page for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 with the model numbers SM-T505 and SM-T500 has been live on the official website. The first model SM-T505 is the Wi-Fi only variant and the latter SM-T500 is the LTE version. The screenshots shared by MySmartPrice further confirm that the firmware build for the devices belongs to the Indian region.

That said, it's still unclear when the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 will launch in India. But since the support page is already live, we can expect the device to hit the Indian market soon. This also means the price will be revealed shortly. It's speculated to be under Rs. 30K, somewhere around Rs. 27,999.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 Features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 packs a 10.4-inch TFT display with a peak resolution of 2000 X 1200 pixels. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor powers the tablet paired with 3GB RAM and options of 32GB and 64GB onboard storage. Users can further expand the storage up to 1TB via a microSD card. A large 7,000 mAh battery powers the tablet - just like the one on the Galaxy M51.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020: Is It A Good Buy?

It's becoming evident that the work-from-home and e-schooling trend will continue for the rest of the year, and likely to extend further. In this scenario, there's a surge in demand for tablets and laptops to divide the burden on a single gadget. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 comes as a good choice.

Features like the large screen and the powerful battery tick the right boxes. The processor and the camera performance are also dubbed to be efficient, making it a good choice. Further, the price tag won't drill a hole in your pocket and Samsung's services are also additional plus points.

Best Mobiles in India