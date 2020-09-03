Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) With Quad Dolby Atmos Speakers Announced News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has launched several products including the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) at its 'Life Unstoppable' AR event. The features of the latest mid-range-tablet include a 'premium' metal finish, larger display, long-lasting battery, and more. As of now, the exact price of the tablet is still under wraps.

Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) Expected Price

As per a listing by Dutch retailer Centralpoint, the 32GB storage Wi-Fi variant of the Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) will be available at EUR 235 (approx. Rs. 20,500), while the 32GB LTE variant was listed with a price tag of EUR 293 (approx. Rs. 25,600).

On the other hand, 64GB Wi-Fi and LTE variants of the Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) was listed with a price of EUR 266 (approx. Rs. 23,200) and EUR 323 (roughly Rs. 28,200) respectively. As per the listing, the Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) will be available for purchase starting September 11.

Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) Details

The Galaxy Tab A7 flaunts a 10.4-inch display housed within a slim bezel with a screen-to-body ratio of 80 percent. The Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) is likely to offer a "long-lasting" battery. Besides, it offers a Quad Dolby Atmos Speakers.

Previously, the tablet appeared on Google Play Console listing, suggesting some features of the tablet. On the software front, it said to run on Android 10 with One UI on top. The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC is expected to power the tablet which will be paired with an Adreno 610 GPU, clocked at 950MHz.It is likely to pack a 7,040 mAh battery.

In addition, Samsung has also announced an affordable 5G phone called the Samsung Galaxy A42 and the Samsung Galaxy Fit2. The Galaxy Fit2 is the latest fitness band that offers advanced features including a 3D glass display. On the other hand, the Galaxy A42 5G is said to be the successor of the Samsung Galaxy A41 which was launched in March 2020.

